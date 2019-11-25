Sibande leads Miami (Ohio) past Drake 67-59

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) -- Nike Sibande had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 67-59 win over Drake in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday.

Sibande scored 12 of his points in the second half, and he recorded his first double-double of the season.

Dalonte Brown had 13 points and seven rebounds for Miami (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Dae Dae Grant added 11 points.

Liam Robbins had 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). Anthony Murphy added seven rebounds. Drake entered averaging nearly 80 points a game, but was held to 19-for-54 (35.2%) shooting against Miami.

