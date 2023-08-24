Siaki Ika 'grateful' to 'get to do what I love' as Browns rookie defensive tackle

BEREA — Siaki Ika stood in front of the cameras and microphones at the end of his first NFL training camp on Thursday. The feeling the Browns rookie defensive tackle had at the time was an understandable one.

“Exciting," Ika said when asked about finishing up his first training camp. "Really exciting. Just grateful to be here. Grateful for each day that I get to do what I love. So real excited for what’s to come.”

The second third-round pick by the Browns, No. 98 overall, in April's draft, Ika's camp journey started back with the rest of the rookies on July 19. It took him to southeastern West Virginia and south Philadelphia, as well as a few days actually spent in the team's own Berea facility.

For Ika, it was a journey that was a familiar one in some ways. However, even the familiar felt unexpected in some ways now that it was happening at the professional level.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on the field," Ika said, "so especially that first day in Greenbrier when we kick things off and I’m finally putting my hands on someone again in a full-speed fashion, I’m hitting someone in a face mask with my face mask in a full-speed fashion. … So, the first couple of days are rough, and you start adjusting to it as the days go on and get better.”

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett (12) during the first half Aug. 24 in Cleveland.

Ika's not necessarily heading into Saturday's preseason finale at the Kansas City Chiefs with some of the pressure on his shoulders that others trying to make the initial 53-man roster may carry. The fact he was the Browns' second draft pick back in April provides a bit of that, at least in terms of outside perception, security.

That doesn't mean there hasn't been pressure placed on Ika for just that reason. There's been an expectation placed on him ever since he was taken on the second day of the draft.

Defensive tackle was a massive hole for the Browns a year ago. Ika was brought in as part of a litany of reinforcements for that position, a run that started in March with signing Dalvin Tomlinson and Maurice Hurst II and has continued right up through signing veteran Shelby Harris on Aug. 10.

Those are veterans, along with ends Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith, Ika has tried to pick the brains of on an almost daily basis. Those conversations have been invaluable in helping to transition from Baylor to the Browns.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) wait during a power outage in the second half of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets on Aug. 3 in Canton.

“To be honest, there’s a lot of little things," Ika said. "From recovery tips to what they do on their off days to how they watch film, a lot of little details. I feel like that’s what the biggest difference is between college and the pros, is they take the little things and they do it so much that it’s just second nature. So taking advantage of every area that we can get better in.”

That improvement is being seen by those around Ika. The number of defensive snaps the rookie has taken in the Browns' three preseason games so far has gone up each progressive game, from 21 in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets to 31 in last week's game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ika gets one more chance to make an impression against another team before the regular season begins against the Chiefs. He's going into the game with a clear idea of what he wants to accomplish.

“To be honest, for me, just be better," Ika said. "I want to get better every day. So as long as it’s better than the day before or the week before the game before, I’m good. And as far as our defense and our team, I feel like we just want to get a good little preview of how the season is going to be. So, it’s going to be real fun to see everyone get out there and show what’s about to go down.”

