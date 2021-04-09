Si Woo Kim snaps putter at Masters, forced to putt with 3-wood

Masters leaderboard:

AUGUSTA, Ga. — We've all been there. We're frustrated at how our round of golf is going, we slam our club into the ground and break it, we're forced to play the final holes of our round at Augusta National putting with a 3-wood. Well, maybe not that last part. But other than that, we can sympathize with Si Woo Kim.

The South Korean had a heck of a round going Friday at the Masters. He was 4-under for the day, having clawed his way onto the first page of the leaderboard when he found trouble at the par-4 14th. Over the green in two, Kim needed three strokes (a bogey) to finish up, and that included a miss from five feet.

Kim wasn't happy and ... did this:

(ESPN)
The putter didn't survive, leaving Kim without it for the rest of the round.

From there, Kim was forced to putt with his 3-wood ... and did pretty well. He two-putted out, including a near-miss birdie putt on 16 where ... his playing partners, with actual putters, three-jacked for bogeys. 

(ESPN)
Kim was three back of leader Justin Rose when he broke his putter, and remains three back of Rose and tied for seventh at the end of Round 2.

"Just frustration," he said after the round when asked what happened. Had it happened before? "Not on the course," he smiled. A couple more questions later, and he'd had enough, saying "I don't want to answer any more. Sorry."

He'll have plenty of different questions if he's able to make a run further up the leaderboard Saturday. 

