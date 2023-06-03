SI ranks Giants’ Tyrod Taylor 14th among backup quarterbacks

Sports Illustrated has ranked Tyrod Taylor as the 14th-best backup quarterback in the NFL.

Taylor has lost starting jobs to Josh Allen, Mayfield and Justin Herbert; plus, he was once benched for Nathan Peterman, who then went on to throw five interceptions in one half vs. the Chargers. Taylor has had bad luck and bad timing throughout his 12-year career, but he’s been a serviceable starting quarterback. Taylor completes the routine throws (61.4 career completion percentage) and protects the football (60 touchdowns, 26 interceptions).

This ranking is arguably too low for the veteran backup. Taylor is one of a handful of backup quarterbacks who have earned a Pro Bowl nomination. He is also among the few with a winning career record (26-25-1).

Statistically, Taylor has been very solid throughout his career as well. He has recorded 10,794 passing yards and 60 touchdowns to go along with 2,071 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns, making him a true dual-threat quarterback.

However, arguably the best quality that Taylor has is taking care of the ball as he only has 36 interceptions and led the league with the lowest interception percentage in 2017 (1%).

Taylor also offers the Giants the ability to scout various other quarterbacks in the division as he has shades of Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott in his game with his dual-threat ability and accuracy. He has also played for a handful of teams (Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Houston Texans) which has given him a wealth of knowledge to pass on to the team.

The Giants are hoping that Taylor can pass on this information to franchise quarterback Daniel Jones as he continues to help him grow as a player.

