SI puts Bills at No. 3 in post-draft power rankings

The Bills landed at the No. 3 spot in another power rankings poll following the 2021 NFL draft last weekend. This round is via Sports Illustrated.

Overall, that spot was a jump up one spot as SI indicates that following the Super Bowl, the Bills were their fourth-best team in their rankings.

Here’s how the MMQB staff broke down the Bills:

The Bills are now in that familiar ticking-clock situation of trying to win a championship before their quarterback gets really expensive. They have the roster to do it but face plenty of stiff competition at the top of the AFC.

The three spot has been a consistent landing area for the Bills in post-draft power rankings. Like SI, NFL.com also put Buffalo there and both outlets did so in the same manner. They dropped the Packers down and out of the top-three overall due to the Aaron Rodgers saga that’s ongoing.

In SI’s poll, the only teams above the Bills are the Chiefs and Bucs, respectively. One little silver lining perhaps for the Bills: Their grade for their work at the draft was a B from the MMQB staff. That was better than both of those two clubs above Buffalo.

In terms of the AFC East, the Patriots at No. 12 are the closest rival to the Bills in this poll. The Dolphins and Jets round the division out at No. 19 and 25, respectively.

