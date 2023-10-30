SI: One Big Ten team alleging Michigan football signal stealing with ball boys

The wolves circling the gates of Schembechler Hall paused for one day (Saturday) but appear to be back in action on Sunday with more allegations of impropriety with the Michigan football program.

This new allegation comes courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, who quotes ‘multiple sources from one Big Ten school,’ who is accusing the Wolverines of using ball boys to steal play calls in-game.

Multiple sources from one Big Ten school told SI that a coach at a different school called them before playing Michigan to warn them about Wolverines ball boys on their sideline listening to play calls and communicating information to the Michigan sideline—holding the football up in one hand to indicate an expected pass, and in the other hand to indicate a run, for instance. (Sources at the school that was warned said they experienced nothing in the game to implicate the Michigan ball boys.)

Considering this comes pretty late in the story, talk about burying the lede. Whether or not this is true remains to be seen, but it’s interesting that it’s multiple sources from one school in-conference, rather than multiple sources from across the conference.

Will more come of this? That’s certainly unclear but we’ll have more if it does.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire