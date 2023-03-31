SI’s Albert Breer says Aaron Rodgers to Jets “certainly will get done” before draft

Yes, we continue to wait on the Aaron Rodgers trade and yes, it’s starting to sound like a broken record that it will get done soon. That said, a prominent NFL insider says this will get done before the draft.

Responding to a reader in a mailbag article, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated not only thinks a trade “certainly will happen before the draft” but also thinks a trade “could happen as early as this week.”

Breer notes the connections between general managers Joe Douglas and Brian Gutekunst — both were scout togethers in their early years — and head coaches Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur, who are very close friends.

Breer thinks the trade will involve “either the 42nd or 43rd pick, and a conditional pick or picks down the line.” As has been reported previously, the draft pick compensation is the hold up in the negotiations, specificially in regards to the Jets potentially getting a draft pick back if Rodgers decides not to play in 2024.

“So have patience, Jets fans,” Breer said. “Your quarterback is coming.”

