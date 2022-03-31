Shy Tuttle signs restricted free agent tender to return to Saints

Restricted free agent defensive tackle Shy Tuttle signed his tender from the Saints.

The Saints used the lowest tender, so Tuttle will receive a $2.433 million salary for the 2022 season.

Tuttle, 26, joined the Saints after going undrafted in 2019 and appeared in every game during his rookie season. He remained in a reserve role in 13 games in 2020 before starting 15 of 17 games for the Saints last year.

He has 94 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his entire career.

Tuttle has played 1,160 defensive snaps in three seasons.

