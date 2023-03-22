Shy Tuttle signs with Carolina

Former Vol defensive tackle Shy Tuttle has signed with Carolina.

Tuttle played the last four seasons with New Orleans.

He was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

The former Vol appeared in 63 games for New Orleans and recorded 143 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and 14 pass deflections.

Tuttle played for the Vols for four seasons from 2015-18 under head coaches Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt.

Tuttle’s first two seasons ended prematurely due to injuries. He played in six games and made 10 tackles as a freshman. As a sophomore, Tuttle played in seven games, making one start. He was injured in his first career start against South Carolina.

At Tennessee, he appeared in 35 games and made 17 starts.

