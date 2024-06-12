Shuttleworth reunited with Rooney at Plymouth

Pete Shuttleworth has worked with Wayne Rooney at three previous clubs [Getty Images]

Pete Shuttleworth has been named as Wayne Rooney's assistant head coach at Plymouth Argyle.

The 45-year-old also worked with former Manchester United and England star Rooney at Birmingham City, DC United and Derby County.

Shuttleworth was also part of John O'Shea's backroom staff for recent Republic of Ireland international matches against Hungary and Portugal.

Rooney told the Argyle club website: “He is an excellent coach with footballing ideals that match mine and Argyle’s but is also an outstanding motivator and has a real knowledge of tactical and performance analysis.

“Ultimately, he is a great person who holds all the values that the football club and I look for and he will complement our current group of coaching staff perfectly."