Shuttle bus proposal aims to reduce traffic around A’s games at Sutter Health Park

(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento City councilmember has proposed a shuttle bus program that’ll help baseball fans get to and from Sutter Health Park when the A’s come to town.

Sacramento’s Budget and Audit Committee approved a motion Tuesday to direct city staff to examine a shuttle bus program for three years in an effort to reduce traffic around A’s home games at Sutter Health Park.

The idea of shuttle program was proposed by councilmember Eric Guerra, who suggests the program could provide more opportunities for local baseball fans and families to attend games. The councilmember added the program could also boost local business.

The A’s move could potentially draw thousands of fans to Sutter Health Park, which has a capacity of 14,000, but roads and freeways are expected to be impacted on game days.

The proposal would take baseball fans from city public parking facilities to the West Sacramento ballpark.

“Let’s work to create more business activity around our small businesses, utilize our parking structures, and increase ridership with our transit agencies,” Guerra said in a statement. “And as a board member of Sac Metro Air District and the California Air Resources Board, I understand the necessity of looking for more ways to get cars off the road while increasing transit options for the public.”

In April, the A’s announced they are temporarily moving to Sutter Health Park, home of the Sacramento River Cats, for three years as they wait for their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028. The A’s lease with the Oakland Coliseum expires following the 2024 season.

The A’s deal to play at the West Sacramento ballpark includes an option for a fourth season.

