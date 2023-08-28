Shutting up a rival, playing in the mud: 12 Peoria-area players share fond football memories

Top row, left to right: Aydin Stimpert, Fieldcrest; Logan Carruthers, Princeville; Mason Boles, Eureka; and Brent Denniston, Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Middle row, left to right: Ryan Adler, Illinois Valley Central; Jack Wheelwright, Farmington; Aaron Brown, Elmwood/Brimfield; and Jacob Balsimo, Tremont. Bottom row, left to right: Connor Buchanan, IVC; Terry Broadway, Peoria Quest; Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest; and Elijah Davis, Elmwood/Brimfield.

Week 1 may have provided lifelong highlights for some football players across the state.

This is the next of a multi-part series in which the Journal Star talks with Peoria-area football coaches and players about topics ranging from memorable moments to the toughest players they've faced, to their favorite pre-game meal and program traditions.

As we head into Week 2, here is what some of the small-school football players had to say about their most memorable moment. Look for the large-school players' answers ahead of Week 3.

Incredible plays

"When my teammate blocked a punt and the ball fell into my hand and (I) made it within 10 yards of the endzone." — Aydin Stimpert , Fieldcrest

"(A) TD throw against Lewistown, because I sat in the pocket and took a hit and when I got to the sideline my dad (coach Jon Carruthers) gave me a fist bump." — Logan Carruthers , Princeville

"Jake Morin to Drew Dingledine at the buzzer to win at (Colfax Ridgeview) to secure (a) playoff spot." — Mason Boles , Eureka

"Getting my longest touchdown against Fisher — 68 yards." — Brent Denniston , Deer Creek-Mackinaw

"My first game starting varsity as a sophomore. I got an interception." — Ryan Adler, Illinois Valley Central

Great victories

"Winning my first playoff game behind a new set of guys, because it was a great group of guys." — Jack Wheelwright, Farmington

"Beating Macomb down 18 at half my freshman year." — Aaron Brown , Elmwood/Brimfield

"Rolling around in the mud after winning a playoff game because it was the first win in a playoff game for Tremont in years." — Jacob Balsimo , Tremont

"Playing Bloomington Central Catholic. Consistently a battle every year. However, my sophomore year we came back and shut their loud mouths up." — Connor Buchanan, IVC

First-time players

"My freshman year — it was my first year ever and to see the way I grew as a player is a dream come true." — Terry Broadway, Peoria Quest

Team bonding

"Eureka (College) camp this summer, because all of our team was there and everyone bonded with each other." — Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest

Say what?!

"When coach (Todd Hollis) told me I was a massive human being." — Elijah Davis, Elmwood/Brimfield

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: IHSA football: Peoria-area players share top memories