Shutout in Oakland: Pirates blanked by A’s capping off 3-game sweep

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Despite three Oakland A’s errors, the Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t score a single run and thus couldn’t avoid being swept in Oakland, falling 4-0 in Wednesday’s series finale.

The Pirates were 0-6 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. They ended this six-game road trip with 46 men left on base and went 2 for 36 with runners in scoring position.

The A’s got the scoring started in their half of the second on a one-out solo home run by Abraham Toro. Oakland got another run in the third on a solo shot by Ryan Nevin, his second of the series.

