Thirty-two games into the 2019-20 campaign, the good vibes haven't left the Boston Celtics. In fact, they only appear to be getting stronger as the season goes on.

The latest example of that came after the Celtics' 109-106 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. C's big man Daniel Theis was discussing his clutch block on Trae Young in the game's final moments when Smart jokingly told the German forward, "I ain't understand nothin' you said, D."

Smart went on to praise his teammate, then crack more jokes during his postgame scrum.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"We believe in Theis defensively and offensively," he said. "And Theis has been doing big things and making big-time plays for us.

"Shut up, Theis," Smart added with a laugh when Theis was caught smiling at his teammate's kind words.

Watch below:

Here's @smart_MS3 & @dtheis10 postgame giving compliments to each other AND cracking jokes. Life is about balance pic.twitter.com/cOEhJnt8vd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2020

Looks like a team that's gelling pretty well right about now.

The Celtics improved to 24-8 on the season with Friday night's win. Theis had 14 points, six rebounds, and two blocks while Smart tallied 15 points, nine assists, and six rebounds.

Boston will travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Saturday night.

Story continues

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Bulls, which tips off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike and Scal have the call at 8 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

'Shut up, Theis': Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis have funny exchange after Celtics win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston