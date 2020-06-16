The 'Shut Up and Dribble' Crowd Must Be Having a Miserable Time

Photo credit: Thearon W. Henderson - Getty Images

It's been tough times for the #StickToSports crowd. Athletes and entertainers are on the march, making themselves heard on the issues of police brutality and racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. Commissioner Roger Goodell has apologized on behalf of the National Football League for the response among owners and league brass to the national anthem protests led by Colin Kaepernick. He's welcomed Kaepernick back to the league. Now that folks have finally stopped for a minute and listened to what athletes are actually saying, they've found it makes a whole lot of sense. Ah, Kaepernick isn't actually attacking "the flag" or "the military," he's trying to call attention to the fact that black Americans do not enjoy the full rights of citizenship? It's almost like that's what he was saying the entire time. Oh, and NASCAR banned the Confederate flag.

Over in the United Kingdom, though, Tuesday brought a signal of just how potent athlete activism can be. Marcus Rashford, star forward for Premier League powerhouse Manchester United, made it his business in recent weeks to demand that children who qualify for free school meals in England continue to receive those benefits throughout the summer break. (You may remember this was an issue in states like New York when the pandemic first hit.) Wales and Scotland had made provisions for their young citizens living in poverty, but England had steadfastly refused. So the BBC tells us Rashford called upon "his own experience of relying on free school meals and food banks growing up" and mounted a campaign to ensure his country's kids do not go hungry. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the government will allocate £120 million—$151 million—for the cause.

Public pressure from people with large platforms in our society works. Athletes can traverse social divides far more easily than politicians can, drawing support from enough people who might normally be opposed to the cause to get an initiative over the line. Britain's Labour Party backed this, but it was Rashford who got it done. "The PM welcomes his contribution to the debate around poverty," a spokesman said of Rashford, "and respects the fact that he has been using his profile as a leading sportsman to highlight important issues." A sign of the times.

After all, it wasn't long ago that Laura Ingraham was telling LeBron James to "shut up and dribble." This was obvious racism on its face: it hinged on the idea that black athletes are just there to entertain the public, not exercise their liberties as citizens of this country. It was an assertion that James is something other than a man living in America, with every right to speak his mind. But just in case there was any doubt, the Fox News primetime host said the quiet part out loud earlier this month, when Saints quarterback Drew Brees responded to a question on the anthem protests with some anachronistic rant about how his ancestors served in the military. The backlash from other sports figures—including James and Brees' own teammates—was swift. So Ingraham attempted to backlash the backlash. "He's allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him," she said. "He's a person. He has some worth, I imagine."

Jesus, Laura. What exactly makes Brees a person of worth who's allowed to have opinions about how the country is run, while James is something else? We all know the answer. Meanwhile, she is correct that Brees is allowed to have his shitty opinion—for which he has since apologized—but as usual, the freedom to speak becomes, for conservatives, a demand for freedom from criticism. That's the game, folks: you can say whatever you want, and everyone else gets to say what they want back to you.

It is likewise ex-MLB player Aubrey Huff's right to declare on Twitter that he will refuse to wear a mask inside any business on the basis it is "unconstitutional" for businesses to say he must. Everything I don't like is unconstitutional socialism. As others have asked, does he consider "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service" to be constitutional blasphemy? Does he believe businesses have the right to deny service to people who are gay, but not to people who pose a threat to the health of staff and other customers? There's no need to dig too deep into this one. It's just an attempt to own the libs from a guy who makes a fool of himself regularly. But luckily, under the Constitution that Mr. Huff holds so dear and has definitely read, everyone else has the right to call him a fucking moron.

This is the tradeoff of living in a free society. You get to say what you want, others get to tell you to eat shit. It doesn't mean the New York Times has to give you an op-ed column, or that anyone has to give you a platform at all. But if you have a platform independent of the traditional gatekeepers of information and opinion in our society, you have the opportunity to make yourself heard and the duty to use that wisely. In this way, the sports stars sounding off about the issues of the day are a neat microcosm of the whole experiment we've been running with liberal democracy over the last few hundred years. You take the good with the bad, and hope it wins out eventually.

We have come very close to disaster. Maybe it still awaits. But Marcus Rashford secured $150 million to feed English kids, and the Premier League in which he plays starts back up tomorrow. His Manchester United play Friday. Maybe it's worth tuning in. The world only listened to him because he also gets it done on the field.

