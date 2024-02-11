‘Shup up’: Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel yell at unruly 2024 WM Phoenix Open fans

The WM Phoenix Open bills itself as “The People’s Open,” but with its boisterous fans – who are often overserved, especially at the par-3 16th party hole – and different vibe, the PGA Tour’s annual stop in Phoenix may not be for everyone, especially the old-school pros.

Zach Johnson may be a new name on that list. The 12-time winner on Tour has made 14 appearances at the Phoenix Open dating back to 2005 when it was the FBR Open. He made the cut in 12 of those starts and has bagged six top-25 finishes and a top 10. In other words, Johnson is no stranger to the scene at TPC Scottsdale, which made the video below all the more curious.

The 47-year-old blew up at fans during the third round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday, and the confrontation was caught on camera.

🚨🗣️🫨 #WATCH: Zach Johnson has had enough of the gallery at the WMPO – ‘SHUT UP’ pic.twitter.com/dJHJ5Kjax6 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 11, 2024

“Somebody said it, I’m just sick of it. Just shut up,” Johnson said to a group of fans before security stepped in on the par-5 15th-hole tee box.

The Tour wants the WM Phoenix Open to be fun, but all that fun can come at a disruptive cost. It’s unclear what led to the interaction, and maybe Johnson was justified in telling the fan to pipe down. But if you can’t handle a heckler, then the People’s Open just may not be for you anymore.

You can also add Billy Horschel to the list. The seven-time winner went off on a fan, justifiably so, after someone in the gallery was talking during a player’s swing. This video may not be safe for delicate ears.

🚨🗣️🌵 #HORSCHEL UNLOADS ON FAN AT WMPO — “He’s trying to hit a damn golf shot here – it’s our f-ing job!” pic.twitter.com/859Oj7odcU — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 11, 2024

With the third round and final round still to be completed, the players could be in for a long Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek