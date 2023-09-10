Shull road to be closed for water main installation starting Monday

A portion of Shull Road will be closed due to construction starting Monday.

Shull Road from Bellefontaine Road to 700 feet west of Bellefontaine Road will be closed day and night from Sept. 11 to Sept. 29.

The closure is due to the installation of a water main boring under Interstate 70 as part of the Easter Water Main Extension Project.

All of Bellefontaine Road will be open during the construction process, but there will be a moving temporary traffic signal set up along Bellefontaine Road in the I-70 overpass area from seven a.m. to five p.m.



