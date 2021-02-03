Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

  • Mississippi forward Romello White (0) pulls down a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mississippi won 52-50. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    1/8

    Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

    Mississippi forward Romello White (0) pulls down a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mississippi won 52-50. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi guard Devontae Shuler (2) splits Tennessee defenders including guard Jaden Springer (11) as he makes a layup during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mississippi won 52-50. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    2/8

    Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

    Mississippi guard Devontae Shuler (2) splits Tennessee defenders including guard Jaden Springer (11) as he makes a layup during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mississippi won 52-50. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles down court past Tennessee guard Keon Johnson (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    3/8

    Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

    Mississippi guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles down court past Tennessee guard Keon Johnson (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Mississippi guard Jarkel Joiner (24) attempts a layup while being defended by a Tennessee player during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    4/8

    Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

    Mississippi guard Jarkel Joiner (24) attempts a layup while being defended by a Tennessee player during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi guard Jarkel Joiner (24) has his shot blocked by Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    5/8

    Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

    Mississippi guard Jarkel Joiner (24) has his shot blocked by Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi guard Devontae Shuler (2) attempts a shot past Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    6/8

    Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

    Mississippi guard Devontae Shuler (2) attempts a shot past Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts to a play by his team against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    7/8

    Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

    Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts to a play by his team against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) pulls away a rebound from Mississippi forward Romello White (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    8/8

    Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

    Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) pulls away a rebound from Mississippi forward Romello White (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi forward Romello White (0) pulls down a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mississippi won 52-50. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi guard Devontae Shuler (2) splits Tennessee defenders including guard Jaden Springer (11) as he makes a layup during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mississippi won 52-50. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles down court past Tennessee guard Keon Johnson (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi guard Jarkel Joiner (24) attempts a layup while being defended by a Tennessee player during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi guard Jarkel Joiner (24) has his shot blocked by Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi guard Devontae Shuler (2) attempts a shot past Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts to a play by his team against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) pulls away a rebound from Mississippi forward Romello White (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Updated ·3 min read

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Devontae Shuler and Mississippi put the clamps on No. 11 Tennessee's offense in a game characteristic of the Southeastern Conference's two stingiest teams.

Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as the Rebels beat the Volunteers 52-50 on Tuesday night, their first win over a ranked team in more than two years.

Tennessee went 12:27 without a field goal in the second half.

''Down the stretch, we made some game-winning plays,'' Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. ''It was just a whole group effort, and I'm just so happy to see this team taste that victory.

''That team right there is so well-coached and they're used to winning those types of games.''

Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 SEC) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4) to stop a two-game skid.

The Vols came in allowing 59.4 points per game and the Rebels 63.

Trailing by five points in the final minute, Tennessee cut it to 51-49 on Keon Johnson's 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to break its long drought. Shuler worked the clock down but missed on a drive, and Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled.

He missed the first free throw with 3.5 seconds left but made the second to make it 51-50. The Vols quickly fouled Robert Allen, who made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Josiah-Jordan James's 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

''Coach was on us hard the last couple of games, and I feel like we just took that and came out with one of our better defensive games for 40 minutes,'' said the Rebels' Romello White, who had 14 points. ''It translated to offense, too. We had a great game tonight.''

The Vols were coming off an 80-61 victory over No. 23 Kansas, but couldn't manage a similar offensive performance.

''We were not tough enough to finish it,'' said Yves Pons, who led the Vols with 13 points.

Added James: ''It shows that we're still a pretty immature team, not being able to come in locked in and get the job done.''

Johnson scored 11 points for Tennessee. James finished with 10 but didn't have a field goal after making three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes.

Vols coach Rick Barnes found plenty of fault in his team's performance, including some turnovers that he blamed on laziness.

''We did not protect the ball the way we needed to,'' Barnes said. ''I mean, we had some just horrendous turnovers. And when you add to that we missed some shots I like to think we could make around the rim.

''And you add that missing the front ends of some 1-and-1s in free throws, it makes for a long night.''

Shuler scored seven straight points to cap an 11-0 run that gave Ole Miss a 46-42 lead with 4:37 remaining. He scored on a steal and a fast-break layup, giving Mississippi its first lead since the opening minutes, and followed up a missed shot by burying a 3-pointer.

The Volunteers missed 11 straight shots down the stretch but managed to tie the game by hitting 4 of 6 free throws. Johnson made a pair with 2:54 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols couldn't carry over the momentum from a big win over Kansas and had a five-game win streak in the series stopped. Consistency is still an issue for Barnes' team.

Mississippi: Forced 11 turnovers in the second half and 16 overall to get a much-needed win.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits Kentucky Saturday night for the first of two meetings this month.

Mississippi goes for the season sweep over Auburn, visiting the Tigers on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Two ex-GMs on what Texans should do if Watson doesn’t budge. And how Dolphins factor in

    The Houston Texans, at this point, say they have no interest in acquiescing to Deshaun Watson’s trade demand and instead will try to repair their relationship. Ultimately, a trade appears more likely than not.

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • Bengals could be winners of Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff deal via trade on draft day

    The Cincinnati Bengals could benefit from the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade.

  • 4 players the Cowboys could trade or release this offseason

    The Cowboys may be in need of additional cap space, but they may also just be prudent in certain roster decisions separate from money needs.

  • Troy Aikman, Mike Silver at odds over Jared Goff criticism

    I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Report: J.J. Redick wants Pelicans to trade him, Knicks on list

    Trade requests are far more common than many realize.

  • Steelers insider: Big Ben’s return to Pittsburgh ‘might not work out’

    The Athletic's Ed Bouchette said on The Fan he's been told Big Ben coming back to the Steelers still might not work out.

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” ‘Local rule’ route is the perfect plan to thwart big hitters and manufacturers The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • Latest on free agent Trevor Bauer: Dodgers star trying to recruit Cy Young winner to Los Angeles

    The Mets have interest in free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • Mets' Francisco Lindor ranked fourth-best shortstop in the game by MLB Network

    The 27-year-old may have had a down year in 2020 compared to his own superb standards, but it was still a very solid year. The four-time All-Star slashed .258/.335/.415 with eight home runs, 27 RBI and 30 runs scored in 60 games.

  • VanVleet topples DeRozan's single-game franchise points record

    Fred VanVleet grabbed several major accolades in a 54-point night versus Orlando, including the Raptors single-game scoring record.

  • 49ers embark on their quarterback quest for 2021

    The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]