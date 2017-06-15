Shuffle Up: Swinging away with Elvis Andrus

Here are your middle-infield prices. We’re taking our best swing at 5×5 value from this point forward. No debating the hurt.
Any time you’re ready, Machado.
Remember the golden rule, no one loses or gains fantasy value just because they’re on your roster. And if you’re going to disagree, have a reason. This game is about disagreement to begin with, the difference of opinion.
Commentary will be added later today, and I reserve the right to shift prices in the first day of release.
$33 Jose Altuve
$30 Carlos Correa
$25 Daniel Murphy
$24 Robinson Cano
$22 Corey Seager
$22 Xander Bogaerts
$22 Elvis Andrus
$22 Trea Turner
$22 Manny Machado
$21 Eduardo Nunez
$21 Dee Gordon
$20 Francisco Lindor
$19 Brian Dozier
$18 Matt Carpenter
$17 Jedd Gyorko
$17 Zack Cozart
$16 Starlin Castro
$16 Rougned Odor
$15 Marwin Gonzalez
$15 *Jean Segura
$14 Jonathan Schoop
$14 Ian Kinsler
$14 DJ LeMahieu
$14 Jose Ramirez
$14 Jose Peraza
$13 Hernan Perez
$13 Didi Gregorius
$13 Whit Merrifield
$13 Neil Walker
$12 Chris Taylor
$12 Josh Harrison
$12 Javier Baez
$12 Jason Kipnis
$12 Dustin Pedroia
$11 Tim Beckham
$11 Jed Lowrie
$11 Chris Owings
$11 Andrelton Simmons
$11 Trevor Story
$11 Ben Zobrist
$10 Brandon Phillips
$10 Howie Kendrick
$10 Dansby Swanson
$10 Aledmys Diaz
$9 *Jonathan Villar
$8 Yangervis Solarte
$7 Jose Pirela
$7 Brandon Drury
$6 Wilmer Flores
$6 Eric Sogard
$6 Brandon Crawford
$6 Adam Frazier
$5 Tim Anderson
$5 Kolten Wong
$5 Addison Russell
$4 Scooter Gennett
$4 Logan Forsythe
$3 Yolmer Sanchez
$3 T.J. Rivera
$3 Jordy Mercer
$3 Eduardo Escobar
$3 Derek Dietrich
$3 Chase Utley
$3 Chad Pinder
$2 Orlando Arcia
$2 Nick Ahmed
$2 Jorge Polanco
$2 Joe Panik
$2 J.T. Riddle
$2 Ian Happ
$2 Enrique Hernandez
$2 Cory Spangenberg
$2 *Devon Travis
$2 *Cesar Hernandez
$2 *Asdrubal Cabrera
$1 Taylor Motter
$1 Steve Pearce
$1 Jurickson Profar
$1 Josh Rutledge
$1 Jose Iglesias
$1 J.J. Hardy
$1 Daniel Descalso
$1 Alexi Amarista
$1 Alcides Escobar
$1 *Brad Miller
$0 Jose Reyes
$0 Freddy Galvis
$0 Danny Espinosa
