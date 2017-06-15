Shuffle Up: Swinging away with Elvis Andrus

Here are your middle-infield prices. We’re taking our best swing at 5×5 value from this point forward. No debating the hurt.

[Fantasy Football is open! Sign up now]

Any time you’re ready, Machado.

Remember the golden rule, no one loses or gains fantasy value just because they’re on your roster. And if you’re going to disagree, have a reason. This game is about disagreement to begin with, the difference of opinion.

Commentary will be added later today, and I reserve the right to shift prices in the first day of release.

$33 Jose Altuve

$30 Carlos Correa

$25 Daniel Murphy

$24 Robinson Cano

$22 Corey Seager

$22 Xander Bogaerts

$22 Elvis Andrus

$22 Trea Turner

$22 Manny Machado

$21 Eduardo Nunez

$21 Dee Gordon

$20 Francisco Lindor

$19 Brian Dozier

$18 Matt Carpenter

$17 Jedd Gyorko

$17 Zack Cozart

$16 Starlin Castro

$16 Rougned Odor

$15 Marwin Gonzalez

$15 *Jean Segura

$14 Jonathan Schoop

$14 Ian Kinsler

$14 DJ LeMahieu

$14 Jose Ramirez

$14 Jose Peraza

$13 Hernan Perez

$13 Didi Gregorius

$13 Whit Merrifield

$13 Neil Walker

$12 Chris Taylor

$12 Josh Harrison

$12 Javier Baez

$12 Jason Kipnis

$12 Dustin Pedroia

$11 Tim Beckham

$11 Jed Lowrie

$11 Chris Owings

$11 Andrelton Simmons

$11 Trevor Story

$11 Ben Zobrist

$10 Brandon Phillips

$10 Howie Kendrick

$10 Dansby Swanson

$10 Aledmys Diaz

$9 *Jonathan Villar

$8 Yangervis Solarte

$7 Jose Pirela

$7 Brandon Drury

$6 Wilmer Flores

$6 Eric Sogard

$6 Brandon Crawford

$6 Adam Frazier

$5 Tim Anderson

$5 Kolten Wong

$5 Addison Russell

$4 Scooter Gennett

$4 Logan Forsythe

$3 Yolmer Sanchez

$3 T.J. Rivera

$3 Jordy Mercer

$3 Eduardo Escobar

$3 Derek Dietrich

$3 Chase Utley

$3 Chad Pinder

$2 Orlando Arcia

$2 Nick Ahmed

$2 Jorge Polanco

$2 Joe Panik

$2 J.T. Riddle

$2 Ian Happ

$2 Enrique Hernandez

$2 Cory Spangenberg

$2 *Devon Travis

$2 *Cesar Hernandez

$2 *Asdrubal Cabrera

$1 Taylor Motter

$1 Steve Pearce

$1 Jurickson Profar

$1 Josh Rutledge

$1 Jose Iglesias

$1 J.J. Hardy

$1 Daniel Descalso

$1 Alexi Amarista

$1 Alcides Escobar

$1 *Brad Miller

$0 Jose Reyes

$0 Freddy Galvis

$0 Danny Espinosa