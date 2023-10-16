Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points
Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at the Shriners Children's Open (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):
FINISH
PLAYER
FEC POINTS
EARNINGS ($)
1
Tom Kim
-
1,512,000.00
2
Adam Hadwin
-
915,600.00
T3
Eric Cole
-
410,025.00
T3
Alex Noren
133.75
410,025.00
T3
Taylor Pendrith
133.75
410,025.00
T3
J.T. Poston
-
410,025.00
T7
Joel Dahmen
77.5
238,000.00
T7
-
238,000.00
T7
Chesson Hadley
77.5
238,000.00
T7
Beau Hossler
77.5
238,000.00
T7
K.H. Lee
77.5
238,000.00
T7
Isaiah Salinda
-
238,000.00
T13
Ludvig Åberg
55.2
154,980.00
T13
Lanto Griffin
55.2
154,980.00
T13
Ryan Moore
55.2
154,980.00
T13
Nick Taylor
-
154,980.00
T13
Vince Whaley
55.2
154,980.00
T18
Cameron Champ
45
111,300.00
T18
Tyler Duncan
45
111,300.00
T18
Michael Kim
45
111,300.00
T18
Luke List
45
111,300.00
T18
Adam Svensson
-
111,300.00
T23
Kelly Kraft
37.16
81,060.00
T23
Callum Tarren
37.16
81,060.00
T23
Erik van Rooyen
37.16
81,060.00
T26
Harry Hall
33.25
66,360.00
T26
Matti Schmid
33.25
66,360.00
T28
Nicholas Lindheim
26.5
55,080.00
T28
Aaron Rai
26.5
55,080.00
T28
Davis Riley
26.5
55,080.00
T28
Sam Ryder
26.5
55,080.00
T28
Greyson Sigg
26.5
55,080.00
T28
Ben Taylor
26.5
55,080.00
T28
Matt Wallace
26.5
55,080.00
T35
Akshay Bhatia
18
40,080.00
T35
Brent Grant
18
40,080.00
T35
Adam Long
18
40,080.00
T35
Taylor Montgomery
18
40,080.00
T35
Henrik Norlander
18
40,080.00
T35
Austin Smotherman
18
40,080.00
T35
Davis Thompson
18
40,080.00
T42
Zac Blair
12.5
30,660.00
T42
Nate Lashley
12.5
30,660.00
T42
Matt NeSmith
12.5
30,660.00
T42
Scott Piercy
12.5
30,660.00
T46
Garrick Higgo
9.25
23,268.00
T46
Patton Kizzire
9.25
23,268.00
T46
Chad Ramey
9.25
23,268.00
T46
Webb Simpson
9.25
23,268.00
T46
J.J. Spaun
9.25
23,268.00
T46
Sam Stevens
9.25
23,268.00
T52
Yuxin Lin
-
20,244.00
T52
Brandt Snedeker
7
20,244.00
T52
Carl Yuan
7
20,244.00
55
6
19,740.00
T56
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
5.4
19,236.00
T56
Harrison Endycott
5.4
19,236.00
T56
Nicolai Hojgaard
-
19,236.00
T56
Justin Suh
5.4
19,236.00
T56
Trevor Werbylo
5.4
19,236.00
T61
Tano Goya
4.7
18,648.00
T61
Alex Smalley
4.7
18,648.00
63
Matthias Schwab
4.4
18,396.00
T64
Hayden Buckley
4.1
18,144.00
T64
Troy Merritt
4.1
18,144.00
T66
Jason Dufner
3.7
17,808.00
T66
Doc Redman
3.7
17,808.00
68
James Hahn
3.4
17,556.00