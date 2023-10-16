Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at the Shriners Children's Open (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):

FINISH PLAYER FEC POINTS EARNINGS ($) 1 Tom Kim - 1,512,000.00 2 Adam Hadwin - 915,600.00 T3 Eric Cole - 410,025.00 T3 Alex Noren 133.75 410,025.00 T3 Taylor Pendrith 133.75 410,025.00 T3 J.T. Poston - 410,025.00 T7 Joel Dahmen 77.5 238,000.00 T7 Cam Davis - 238,000.00 T7 Chesson Hadley 77.5 238,000.00 T7 Beau Hossler 77.5 238,000.00 T7 K.H. Lee 77.5 238,000.00 T7 Isaiah Salinda - 238,000.00 T13 Ludvig Åberg 55.2 154,980.00 T13 Lanto Griffin 55.2 154,980.00 T13 Ryan Moore 55.2 154,980.00 T13 Nick Taylor - 154,980.00 T13 Vince Whaley 55.2 154,980.00 T18 Cameron Champ 45 111,300.00 T18 Tyler Duncan 45 111,300.00 T18 Michael Kim 45 111,300.00 T18 Luke List 45 111,300.00 T18 Adam Svensson - 111,300.00 T23 Kelly Kraft 37.16 81,060.00 T23 Callum Tarren 37.16 81,060.00 T23 Erik van Rooyen 37.16 81,060.00 T26 Harry Hall 33.25 66,360.00 T26 Matti Schmid 33.25 66,360.00 T28 Nicholas Lindheim 26.5 55,080.00 T28 Aaron Rai 26.5 55,080.00 T28 Davis Riley 26.5 55,080.00 T28 Sam Ryder 26.5 55,080.00 T28 Greyson Sigg 26.5 55,080.00 T28 Ben Taylor 26.5 55,080.00 T28 Matt Wallace 26.5 55,080.00 T35 Akshay Bhatia 18 40,080.00 T35 Brent Grant 18 40,080.00 T35 Adam Long 18 40,080.00 T35 Taylor Montgomery 18 40,080.00 T35 Henrik Norlander 18 40,080.00 T35 Austin Smotherman 18 40,080.00 T35 Davis Thompson 18 40,080.00 T42 Zac Blair 12.5 30,660.00 T42 Nate Lashley 12.5 30,660.00 T42 Matt NeSmith 12.5 30,660.00 T42 Scott Piercy 12.5 30,660.00 T46 Garrick Higgo 9.25 23,268.00 T46 Patton Kizzire 9.25 23,268.00 T46 Chad Ramey 9.25 23,268.00 T46 Webb Simpson 9.25 23,268.00 T46 J.J. Spaun 9.25 23,268.00 T46 Sam Stevens 9.25 23,268.00 T52 Yuxin Lin - 20,244.00 T52 Brandt Snedeker 7 20,244.00 T52 Carl Yuan 7 20,244.00 55 Nick Hardy 6 19,740.00 T56 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5.4 19,236.00 T56 Harrison Endycott 5.4 19,236.00 T56 Nicolai Hojgaard - 19,236.00 T56 Justin Suh 5.4 19,236.00 T56 Trevor Werbylo 5.4 19,236.00 T61 Tano Goya 4.7 18,648.00 T61 Alex Smalley 4.7 18,648.00 63 Matthias Schwab 4.4 18,396.00 T64 Hayden Buckley 4.1 18,144.00 T64 Troy Merritt 4.1 18,144.00 T66 Jason Dufner 3.7 17,808.00 T66 Doc Redman 3.7 17,808.00 68 James Hahn 3.4 17,556.00