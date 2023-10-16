Advertisement

Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at the Shriners Children's Open (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):

FINISH

PLAYER

FEC POINTS

EARNINGS ($)

1

Tom Kim

-

1,512,000.00

2

Adam Hadwin

-

915,600.00

T3

Eric Cole

-

410,025.00

T3

Alex Noren

133.75

410,025.00

T3

Taylor Pendrith

133.75

410,025.00

T3

J.T. Poston

-

410,025.00

T7

Joel Dahmen

77.5

238,000.00

T7

Cam Davis

-

238,000.00

T7

Chesson Hadley

77.5

238,000.00

T7

Beau Hossler

77.5

238,000.00

T7

K.H. Lee

77.5

238,000.00

T7

Isaiah Salinda

-

238,000.00

T13

Ludvig Åberg

55.2

154,980.00

T13

Lanto Griffin

55.2

154,980.00

T13

Ryan Moore

55.2

154,980.00

T13

Nick Taylor

-

154,980.00

T13

Vince Whaley

55.2

154,980.00

T18

Cameron Champ

45

111,300.00

T18

Tyler Duncan

45

111,300.00

T18

Michael Kim

45

111,300.00

T18

Luke List

45

111,300.00

T18

Adam Svensson

-

111,300.00

T23

Kelly Kraft

37.16

81,060.00

T23

Callum Tarren

37.16

81,060.00

T23

Erik van Rooyen

37.16

81,060.00

T26

Harry Hall

33.25

66,360.00

T26

Matti Schmid

33.25

66,360.00

T28

Nicholas Lindheim

26.5

55,080.00

T28

Aaron Rai

26.5

55,080.00

T28

Davis Riley

26.5

55,080.00

T28

Sam Ryder

26.5

55,080.00

T28

Greyson Sigg

26.5

55,080.00

T28

Ben Taylor

26.5

55,080.00

T28

Matt Wallace

26.5

55,080.00

T35

Akshay Bhatia

18

40,080.00

T35

Brent Grant

18

40,080.00

T35

Adam Long

18

40,080.00

T35

Taylor Montgomery

18

40,080.00

T35

Henrik Norlander

18

40,080.00

T35

Austin Smotherman

18

40,080.00

T35

Davis Thompson

18

40,080.00

T42

Zac Blair

12.5

30,660.00

T42

Nate Lashley

12.5

30,660.00

T42

Matt NeSmith

12.5

30,660.00

T42

Scott Piercy

12.5

30,660.00

T46

Garrick Higgo

9.25

23,268.00

T46

Patton Kizzire

9.25

23,268.00

T46

Chad Ramey

9.25

23,268.00

T46

Webb Simpson

9.25

23,268.00

T46

J.J. Spaun

9.25

23,268.00

T46

Sam Stevens

9.25

23,268.00

T52

Yuxin Lin

-

20,244.00

T52

Brandt Snedeker

7

20,244.00

T52

Carl Yuan

7

20,244.00

55

Nick Hardy

6

19,740.00

T56

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5.4

19,236.00

T56

Harrison Endycott

5.4

19,236.00

T56

Nicolai Hojgaard

-

19,236.00

T56

Justin Suh

5.4

19,236.00

T56

Trevor Werbylo

5.4

19,236.00

T61

Tano Goya

4.7

18,648.00

T61

Alex Smalley

4.7

18,648.00

63

Matthias Schwab

4.4

18,396.00

T64

Hayden Buckley

4.1

18,144.00

T64

Troy Merritt

4.1

18,144.00

T66

Jason Dufner

3.7

17,808.00

T66

Doc Redman

3.7

17,808.00

68

James Hahn

3.4

17,556.00