Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win

Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open.

After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Kim and the rest of the players who made the cut in Las Vegas:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Tom Kim

500.00

1,440,000.00

T2

Patrick Cantlay

245.00

712,000.00

T2

Matthew NeSmith

245.00

712,000.00

T4

Tom Hoge

115.00

336,666.67

T4

Mito Pereira

115.00

336,666.67

T4

S.H. Kim

115.00

336,666.66

7

Sungjae Im

90.00

270,000.00

T8

Jason Day

82.50

242,000.00

T8

Si Woo Kim

82.50

242,000.00

T10

Adam Hadwin

72.50

210,000.00

T10

Maverick McNealy

72.50

210,000.00

T12

Andrew Putnam

60.66

170,000.00

T12

Adam Schenk

60.66

170,000.00

T12

Davis Thompson

60.66

170,000.00

T15

Harry Hall

51.00

130,000.00

T15

Brian Harman

51.00

130,000.00

T15

Taylor Montgomery

51.00

130,000.00

T15

Robby Shelton

51.00

130,000.00

T15

J.J. Spaun

51.00

130,000.00

T20

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

38.37

81,500.00

T20

Hayden Buckley

38.37

81,500.00

T20

Lucas Herbert

38.37

81,500.00

T20

Max Homa

38.37

81,500.00

T20

Justin Lower

38.37

81,500.00

T20

J.T. Poston

38.37

81,500.00

T20

Aaron Rai

38.37

81,500.00

T20

Kevin Streelman

38.37

81,500.00

T28

Harris English

25.16

51,350.00

T28

Mark Hubbard

25.16

51,350.00

T28

Ryan Moore

25.16

51,350.00

T28

Chad Ramey

25.16

51,350.00

T28

Patrick Rodgers

25.16

51,350.00

T28

Sam Ryder

25.16

51,350.00

T28

Brendon Todd

25.16

51,350.00

T28

Matt Wallace

25.16

51,350.00

T28

Patrick Welch - a

-

 

T37

Joel Dahmen

16.00

36,457.15

T37

Chesson Hadley

16.00

36,457.15

T37

Dean Burmester

16.00

36,457.14

T37

Cam Davis

16.00

36,457.14

T37

Martin Laird

16.00

36,457.14

T37

K.H. Lee

16.00

36,457.14

T37

Kevin Yu

16.00

36,457.14

T44

Byeong Hun An

8.79

23,000.00

T44

Stewart Cink

8.79

23,000.00

T44

Will Gordon

8.79

23,000.00

T44

Chris Gotterup

-

23,000.00

T44

Nick Hardy

8.79

23,000.00

T44

Jim Herman

8.79

23,000.00

T44

Stephan Jaeger

8.79

23,000.00

T44

Spencer Levin

-

23,000.00

T44

David Lipsky

8.79

23,000.00

T44

Alex Noren

8.79

23,000.00

T44

Taylor Pendrith

8.79

23,000.00

T44

Greyson Sigg

8.79

23,000.00

T56

Doug Ghim

5.50

18,560.00

T56

Tano Goya

5.50

18,560.00

T56

Michael Thompson

5.50

18,560.00

T56

Brandon Wu

5.50

18,560.00

T60

Austin Eckroat

4.70

17,920.00

T60

Ben Griffin

4.70

17,920.00

T60

Keith Mitchell

4.70

17,920.00

T60

Austin Smotherman

4.70

17,920.00

T64

Tyson Alexander

3.80

17,200.00

T64

Beau Hossler

3.80

17,200.00

T64

Philip Knowles

3.80

17,200.00

T64

Ben Martin

3.80

17,200.00

T64

Aaron Wise

3.80

17,200.00

T69

Thomas Detry

3.03

16,560.00

T69

Harrison Endycott

3.03

16,560.00

T69

Adam Svensson

3.03

16,560.00

72

Tyler Duncan

2.80

16,240.00

T73

Emiliano Grillo

2.65

16,000.00

T73

Andrew Landry

2.65

16,000.00

T75

Patton Kizzire

2.45

15,680.00

T75

Matthias Schwab

2.45

15,680.00

77

Trevor Werbylo

2.30

15,440.00

