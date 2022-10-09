Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win
Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open.
After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Kim and the rest of the players who made the cut in Las Vegas:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Tom Kim
500.00
1,440,000.00
T2
Patrick Cantlay
245.00
712,000.00
T2
Matthew NeSmith
245.00
712,000.00
T4
Tom Hoge
115.00
336,666.67
T4
Mito Pereira
115.00
336,666.67
T4
S.H. Kim
115.00
336,666.66
7
Sungjae Im
90.00
270,000.00
T8
Jason Day
82.50
242,000.00
T8
Si Woo Kim
82.50
242,000.00
T10
Adam Hadwin
72.50
210,000.00
T10
Maverick McNealy
72.50
210,000.00
T12
Andrew Putnam
60.66
170,000.00
T12
Adam Schenk
60.66
170,000.00
T12
Davis Thompson
60.66
170,000.00
T15
Harry Hall
51.00
130,000.00
T15
Brian Harman
51.00
130,000.00
T15
Taylor Montgomery
51.00
130,000.00
T15
Robby Shelton
51.00
130,000.00
T15
J.J. Spaun
51.00
130,000.00
T20
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
38.37
81,500.00
T20
Hayden Buckley
38.37
81,500.00
T20
Lucas Herbert
38.37
81,500.00
T20
Max Homa
38.37
81,500.00
T20
Justin Lower
38.37
81,500.00
T20
J.T. Poston
38.37
81,500.00
T20
Aaron Rai
38.37
81,500.00
T20
Kevin Streelman
38.37
81,500.00
T28
Harris English
25.16
51,350.00
T28
Mark Hubbard
25.16
51,350.00
T28
Ryan Moore
25.16
51,350.00
T28
Chad Ramey
25.16
51,350.00
T28
Patrick Rodgers
25.16
51,350.00
T28
Sam Ryder
25.16
51,350.00
T28
Brendon Todd
25.16
51,350.00
T28
Matt Wallace
25.16
51,350.00
T28
Patrick Welch - a
-
T37
Joel Dahmen
16.00
36,457.15
T37
Chesson Hadley
16.00
36,457.15
T37
Dean Burmester
16.00
36,457.14
T37
Cam Davis
16.00
36,457.14
T37
Martin Laird
16.00
36,457.14
T37
K.H. Lee
16.00
36,457.14
T37
Kevin Yu
16.00
36,457.14
T44
Byeong Hun An
8.79
23,000.00
T44
Stewart Cink
8.79
23,000.00
T44
Will Gordon
8.79
23,000.00
T44
Chris Gotterup
-
23,000.00
T44
Nick Hardy
8.79
23,000.00
T44
Jim Herman
8.79
23,000.00
T44
Stephan Jaeger
8.79
23,000.00
T44
Spencer Levin
-
23,000.00
T44
David Lipsky
8.79
23,000.00
T44
Alex Noren
8.79
23,000.00
T44
Taylor Pendrith
8.79
23,000.00
T44
Greyson Sigg
8.79
23,000.00
T56
Doug Ghim
5.50
18,560.00
T56
Tano Goya
5.50
18,560.00
T56
Michael Thompson
5.50
18,560.00
T56
Brandon Wu
5.50
18,560.00
T60
Austin Eckroat
4.70
17,920.00
T60
Ben Griffin
4.70
17,920.00
T60
Keith Mitchell
4.70
17,920.00
T60
Austin Smotherman
4.70
17,920.00
T64
Tyson Alexander
3.80
17,200.00
T64
Beau Hossler
3.80
17,200.00
T64
Philip Knowles
3.80
17,200.00
T64
Ben Martin
3.80
17,200.00
T64
Aaron Wise
3.80
17,200.00
T69
Thomas Detry
3.03
16,560.00
T69
Harrison Endycott
3.03
16,560.00
T69
Adam Svensson
3.03
16,560.00
72
Tyler Duncan
2.80
16,240.00
T73
Emiliano Grillo
2.65
16,000.00
T73
Andrew Landry
2.65
16,000.00
T75
Patton Kizzire
2.45
15,680.00
T75
Matthias Schwab
2.45
15,680.00
77
Trevor Werbylo
2.30
15,440.00