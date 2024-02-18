Shriner, motivated LCL wrestlers break through in high-energy showcase

UTICA ― Things got plenty loud in Utica's gym Saturday, during a Licking County League Wrestling Tournament that seemed more charged up than usual.

The noise level seemed to rise a notch, however, when Heath senior Reece Shriner took to the mat for his 215-pound title match.

Cheered on by a large throng of supporters, Shriner didn't disappoint, grabbing a spirited 9-6 decision over promising Watkins Memorial sophomore WoJo Moore for not only his first league championship, but 100th career victory.

"It meant a lot. I couldn't ask for better support, or go to a better school," Shriner said after his second title on the Utica mats (he also won the Utica Invitational). "When I was a sophomore, Riley Gould graduated, and I was hoping he would come back in the room to help out, and he has been a big help."

Shriner used his strength to overcome the athletic Moore, who immediately jumped ahead 2-0. But at the end of the first two periods, he was able to grab momentum with the same two-point move.

"It was the Peterson, and I just had to roll through it, but it's not something you can use all the time," Shriner said. "It has to be there."

Heath's Reece Shriner wrestles Watkins Memorial's WoJo Moore in the 215-pound final during the Licking County League championships at Utica on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Moore's loss, however, did not deter Watkins, which used three consecutive titles to end Licking Valley's four-year reign atop the team standings. The Warriors piled up 186.5 points to runnerup Granville's 169 and 166.5 by the Panthers. Licking Heights was fourth with 144.5.

Junior Scott Speakman had two pins and a 23-8 technical fall in the 165 finals against Zanesville's Noah McFee. Sophomore Brayden Cassin followed with a 10-2 major decision over Valley's Donevin Ghiloni for the 175 title. Then, senior Chase Kellett, who squeaked out a 7-6 decision against Braydon Rosebrough of Licking Heights in the 190 semifinals, beat Zanesville's Trio Ladd 8-1 in the finals.

"It felt good. I was fourth as a freshman last year (for Lakewood)," Cassin said. "Training with Scott Speakman really helps. I drill with him every day, and it makes me more confident when I go into these matches. I had no confidence last year, and this year, I've really built it up, especially on top. But I've also gotten better on the bottom."

Granville might have made a run for the title had it not been down two wrestlers, including returning state qualifier Peyton Costa. But the Blue Aces' youngsters continue to impress.

Lakewood's Tyler Christman celebrates his last-minute victory in the 138-pound final during the Licking County League championships at Utica on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

First, freshman Griffin Dunbar had a late escape, nipping Zanesville's highly-regarded Vince Coleman 4-3 in the 106 finals. Then, sophomore Nash Finley not only pinned top seed Ryan Cote of Licking Heights in the semifinals, but stuck returning state qualifier Aiden McMahan of Valley for the 113 championship.

"I lost to him by a point last year, and I couldn't wrestle LCL because of a broken wrist," Finley said. "My mindset is to focus on the work I've been putting in, the whole year, and today, my coach (Robby Swords) couldn't make it because he's in the hospital. So I wanted to show out for him. I think I can do something in the tournament, but I'm going to have to work for it."

Licking Heights sophomore Landen Cahill also had a day of redemption, after missing weight for the LCL last year by two ounces. He edged Valley's Mason Hornfeck 3-1 in the 126 finals.

"I beat him a couple of weeks ago, so he knew what I was going to try to do," Cahill said. "So I switched up my game plan for today. It feels great. I've worked hard all season, and so has my team. I have great drill partners and coaches."

Watkins Memorial's Chase Kellett wrestles Zanesville's Trio Ladd in the 190-pound final during the Licking County League championships at Utica on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Despite not retaining its title, Valley had another productive tournament. After scoring a technical fall and pin, sophomore Noah Curry outlasted Richard Storts of Licking Heights for a 7-4 overtime win in the 120 finals. In a showdown of returning state qualifiers at 144, junior Luke Conaway pulled away for a 9-4 decision against Northridge's Treven Angus, after both had pinned their way to the finals.

It was breakthrough time for many wrestlers, but also quality affirmation for seniors Brian Luft of Newark Catholic and Lakewood's Keegan Jacks, who each claimed their third LCL championship.

Luft, a returning Division III All-Ohioan, had two quick pins before dispatching Valley's Dylan Dean 7-0 for the 132 title. In the last match of the day, Jacks continued an impressive bounceback season from injury, downing Granville's Ian Rutherford 9-2 in the 285 finals, after scoring first and second-period pins.

Earlier, Jacks' classmate Tyler Christman pulled out a rousing 6-4 win against Granville's Andy Sanchez for the 138 title, on a takedown in the final 25 seconds. That came after a pair of technical falls.

Licking Valley's Noah Curry wrestles Licking Heights' Richard Storts in the 120-pound final during the Licking County League championships at Utica on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

"All of the work I've put in paid off. My coaches set me up, and have been behind me and my teammates all year," a jubilant Christman said. "It's been non-stop training since last season ended. It means a lot, my last LCL, going out with a bang. But quite honestly, it's going to take a lot more, especially if I want to get to the state and place."

It was also a meaningful day on his home mats for powerfully-built Utica junior Breyden Hill. He major decisioned Zander Phillips of Watkins 10-2 in the 157 finals, after grinding out a 5-2 decision in the semifinals over Granville's Luke Sanchez. He was third in the LCL last year and it was his second title of this season.

"It's working hard to get better in the room, and putting in a lot more work in during the offseason, getting stronger," Hill said. "The big goal is to make the state. I've been trying to stay aggressive and attack, instead of going on defense."

Heath junior Jahki Royster had shown promise throughout this season and on Saturday, he finally delivered on it, pinning Granville's Connor Jude in the third period for the 150 championship. He bumped off Valley's Gunnar Hickman 10-6 in the semifinals.

Granville's Griffin Dunbar wrestles Licking Heights' Alex Merriman in a 106-pound match during the Licking County League championships at Utica on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

"I used to joke around, but it's my junior year, and I've decided to lock in," Royster said. "Riley (Gould) is pushing us to our full potential, and it's big being able to work out with him. It's really all about confidence with me, and today helped me build it up. I hope to do it even more for sectional and district."

Shriner said Royster came in with the right mindset Saturday.

"We had a dual on Thursday, and he didn't really have it, but today, he came in ready to work," Shriner said. "If he keeps that up, he can beat a lot of people."

Third-place finishers Saturday included Johnstown's Luke Orsini (106), Cote at 113, Fredrick Speck of Johnstown at 120, Northridge's Owen Williams (126), Owen Simms from Granville (132), Nic Ramirez of the Blue Aces (144), Utica's Nick Drumm (150), Luke Sanchez at 157, Matthew Price from Licking Heights (165), Rosebrough at 190, Garret Beyer of Licking Heights (215) and heavyweight Ernie Whitt from the Hornets.

