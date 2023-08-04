Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl: Defense usually dictates when NH, Vermont clash

Aug. 3—New Hampshire has defeated Vermont in each of the last three Shrine Maple Sugar Bowls, and defense paved the way to victory each time.

Vermont was held to a total of nine points in those three games, and failed to score in its 2021 loss (21-0) and the 2022 matchup (7-0).

New Hampshire will attempt to extend its winning streak when this year's game is played Saturday (11:30 a.m.) at Castleton University. The contest will feature 2023 high school graduates from each state.

Plymouth Regional's Chris Sanborn is New Hampshire's head coach, and Tom Lamb is running the New Hampshire defense. Lamb is the defensive coordinator on Sanborn's Plymouth staff.

"Our defense was behind the offense the first couple days, but they've kicked it in gear and are really looking good," Sanborn said. "We'll use a rotation at defensive tackle. Same thing at defensive end.

"I think our linebacking crew is going to be our strength, but we'll see. I was worried about our secondary, but they really came on the last few days."

Windsor's Greg Balch is Vermont's head coach. Balch led Windsor to undefeated seasons and the Division III title in 2021 and 2022.

Balch steered Vermont to a 24-13 victory in the 2018 game, which is Vermont's most recent victory. No game was played in 2020.

"It's tougher in these games to get an offense installed than it is a defense," Balch said. "Are you using your terminology or are you using the terminology of the kids who are coming to you? Some kids pick the offense up quick. Some struggle. This is my second time doing the game and I think both times we found that the defense was way ahead of the offense in the early part of camp.

"We're primarily a Wing-T team at Windsor. That's mostly what we run. We try to be fairly versatile and flexible with what we do, but then again you only have a week. We put in what we can. ... I think we've been quicker this time around to kill things that don't look good. You try running it a few times and if it doesn't look good, just kill it. It's definitely a game where the defense has the advantage most of the time."

New Hampshire's captains are offensive lineman Joe Pickett (St. Thomas Aquinas), quarterback Zack Doward (Concord), offensive lineman Caden Sanborn (Plymouth) and running back Rex Sullivan (Sanborn Regional).

"The team has bonded well and they did a great job fundraising," Sanborn said. "Couldn't be happier with this bunch of guys."

A little history

The 1955, 1956 and 1957 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowls were played at Manchester's Municipal Athletic Field (now Gill Stadium). The first game, which was held in 1954, was played in Nashua. ...

Salem's Max Jacques owns the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl record for yards rushing, in the 2011 game (248). ...

Gilford's Kyle Gaudet holds the record for yards receiving. Gaudet caught five passes for 190 yards in the 2015 game. ...

Michael Keenan of Mount St. Joseph of Rutland has the record for yards passing in a game (352) and touchdown passes in a game (six). Both were set when Vermont beat New Hampshire 47-40 in 2000, which remains the highest-scoring Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. ... New Hampshire leads the series 50-17-2.

Saturday's game will feature 12-minute quarters.

