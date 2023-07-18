Shrine Bowl watch list includes several in-state players

Jul. 18—The college football grind never stops.

With the evolution of sports, there really isn't much of a true offseason anymore — players are always working to get better, coaches are always looking at how to improve their teams, and NFL scouts always have their eyes on the next crop of draft-eligible players.

The East-West Shrine Bowl committee is no different.

The all-star game, sponsored by fraternal group Shriners International, is an annual display of college seniors hopeful to continue playing at the professional level. It's a popular destination for scouts to get a closer look at some of the nation's top players.

Players are coached by NFL coaches, get to play in an NFL facility and will have access to NFL-level resources and opportunities — all in an effort to prepare them for the future.

In preparation for the 2023 college football season, the East-West Shrine Bowl announced it's 1,000-player watch list for the showcase event on Monday — including several from within Kentucky.

"The Shrine Bowl 1,000 serves as the first look at who may be at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl," said Eric Galko, director of football operations and player personnel for the Shrine Bowl. "Our staff combed through all four levels of college football, evaluating thousands of Shrine Bowl-eligible players, to find the top players in the country. We're excited to recognize these players for their accomplishments so far, and make sure that fans, media and NFL clubs know that these players are among the best in the nation."

Kentucky, coming off of a 7-6 campaign, landed 10 Wildcats on the watch list, including five offensive linemen: Eli Cox, Jeremy Flax, Southern California transfer Courtland Ford, Kenneth Horsey and Northern Illinois transfer Marques Cox.

Also making the cut were a trio of offensive players who transferred to UK: Running back Ray Davis (Vanderbilt), quarterback Devin Leary (N.C. State) and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech), who's already played his first year with the Cats.

Kentucky also placed two defensive players on the watch list with cornerback Andru Phillips and linebacker J.J. Weaver. Former UK defensive end Za'Darius Smith was named the game's defensive MVP in 2015.

Louisville, which went 8-5 in 2022, had seven on the list, including quarterback Jack Plummer, running back Isaac Guerendo, wide receiver Jamari Thrash, center Bryan Hudson and offensive tackle Willie Tyler. Cardinals cornerbacks Jarvis Brownlee and Storm Duck are also players to watch.

Meanwhile, five players from Western Kentucky were also selected. Quarterback Austin Reed and wideout Malachi Corley, one of the most explosive 1-2 duos in the nation, headline a group that also includes offensive linemen Wes Dorsey and Quantavious Leslie, as well as edge rusher JaQues Evans. WKU went 9-5 a season ago.

Rounding out the in-state prospects are a duo from Eastern Kentucky, which went 7-5 last year. Quarterback Parker McKinney and offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim will represent the FCS Colonels.

This is all speculative, of course. The committee picked 1,000 eligible players who are expected to stand out in 2023 — and, by all accounts, most will. At the end of the season, nearly 150 players will be selected to appear in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, in January.

When the college football season kicks off next month, we'll all get the chance to see how these players fare.