The Shrine Bowl will not be played in 2021

The longest-running postseason collegiate all-star game will not be played in 2021. The organizers of the annual East-West Shrine Bowl announced on Tuesday that the game is off for the coming winter due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game was scheduled for January 23rd in St. Petersburg. The week of practice sessions leading into the game is one of the most prominent stops on the NFL Draft prospecting circuit. The Shrine Bowl, formerly the Shrine Game, tends to produce a lot of Day Three draft picks, the players taken in the fourth through seventh rounds, as well as many undrafted free agents who stick in the NFL.

The Browns have found many future draft picks over the years from the Shrine Bowl, including Sione Takitaki and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones.



