Shriever leads British squad for BMX Worlds

Bethany Shriever needed crowdfunding to get to Tokyo 2020, where she won Olympic gold [Getty Images]

Olympic champion Bethany Shriever will lead an 11-strong British team at the BMX Racing World Championships as she aims to retain her world title.

Two-time world gold medallist Shriever, 25, triumphed in Glasgow in 2023 to reclaim the rainbow bands she first won in 2021.

The 2024 World Championships take place in Rock Hill, South Carolina on 17 and 18 May.

It is the final major event before Paris 2024, where Shriever will bid to defend the gold she won on her Olympic debut.

Also included in the British team is Kye Whyte, who won his nation's first Olympic BMX racing medal with silver in the men's event - moments before Shreiver's gold in Tokyo.

Ross Cullen, Paddy Sharrock and Quillan Isidore complete the elite men's squad.

Emily Hutt will aim to upgrade the under-23 women’s silver medal she won last year, while Callum Russell and Matt Gilston contest the under-23 men's event.

Sienna Harvey and Betsy Bax will represent the junior women in Rock Hill, with Mark Fletcher contesting the junior men’s title.