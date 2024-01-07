Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup latest score and updates as Thomas O’Connor scores for the Welsh side

Follow live coverage as Shrewsbury Town face Wrexham in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup updates

Wrexham face Shrewsbury Town in FA Cup third round

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Anderson, Bennett, Perry, Kenneh, Benning, Oluwatunmise Sobowale, Shipley, Bowman

Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Tozer, O’Connor, Forde, Cannon, Evans, Lee, McClean, Mullin, Fletcher.

HT: Shrewsbury 0-0 Wrexham

GOAL! Thomas O’Connor fires the Welsh side ahead - Shrewsbury 0-1 Wrexham [72’]

Shrewsbury Town FC 0 - 1 Wrexham FC

15:53

Substitution, Wrexham. Jordan Davies replaces Elliot Lee.

15:52

Attempt missed. Taylor Perry (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:50

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Aaron Pierre replaces Morgan Feeney because of an injury.

15:50

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:50

Delay in match because of an injury Morgan Feeney (Shrewsbury Town).

15:48

Foul by Paul Mullin (Wrexham).

15:48

Ben Tozer (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

15:45

Max Cleworth (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:45

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:45

Delay in match because of an injury Max Cleworth (Wrexham).

15:41

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by James Jones.

15:41

Attempt blocked. Tom Bayliss (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

15:38

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Max Mata replaces Ryan Bowman.

15:38

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jason Sraha replaces Joe Anderson.

15:38

Foul by Sam Dalby (Wrexham).

15:38

Substitution, Wrexham. James Jones replaces Andrew Cannon.

15:35

Max Cleworth (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:34

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Wrexham).

15:33

Andrew Cannon (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:31

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 0, Wrexham 1. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Dalby.

15:31

Attempt blocked. Ben Tozer (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.

15:31

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Morgan Feeney.

15:29

Attempt missed. George Evans (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McClean.

15:28

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tom Bayliss replaces Tunmise Sobowale.

15:28

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Roland Idowu replaces Malvind Benning.

15:28

Substitution, Wrexham. Ryan Barnett replaces Anthony Forde.

15:28

Substitution, Wrexham. Sam Dalby replaces Steven Fletcher.

15:25

Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:24

Malvind Benning (Shrewsbury Town) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from outside the box.

15:20

Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box.

15:19

Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.

15:16

Ryan Bowman (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.

15:16

James McClean (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

15:15

Marko Marosi (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:14

Foul by Paul Mullin (Wrexham).

15:14

Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McClean.

15:13

Attempt saved. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Forde with a cross.

15:13

Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

15:13

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Elliot Lee.

15:10

Foul by Elliot Lee (Wrexham).

15:07

Attempt missed. Taylor Perry (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:04

Second Half begins Shrewsbury Town 0, Wrexham 0.

14:47

First Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Wrexham 0.

14:47

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Wrexham).

14:44

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Morgan Feeney.

14:44

Foul by Taylor Perry (Shrewsbury Town).

14:40

Foul by Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham).

14:39

Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Tunmise Sobowale is caught offside.

14:38

Offside, Wrexham. James McClean is caught offside.

14:38

Elliot Lee (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:35

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by James McClean.

14:35

Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a set piece situation.

14:34

George Evans (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:32

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Wrexham).

14:30

Attempt saved. Anthony Forde (Wrexham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

14:30

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Joe Anderson.

14:28

Attempt missed. Tunmise Sobowale (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jordan Shipley with a cross.

14:27

Andrew Cannon (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:27

Attempt saved. Steven Fletcher (Wrexham) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Evans.

14:27

Foul by Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).

14:27

Anthony Forde (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:27

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.

14:27

James McClean (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:23

Foul by Nohan Kenneh (Shrewsbury Town).

14:23

Ben Tozer (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:22

Steven Fletcher (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:20

Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Forde.

14:17

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Wrexham).

14:16

Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

14:11

Attempt blocked. Andrew Cannon (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

14:10

Foul by Paul Mullin (Wrexham).

14:10

Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.

14:07

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Thomas O'Connor.

14:07

Attempt blocked. Cheyenne Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

14:07

Foul by Elliot Lee (Wrexham).

14:06

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Wrexham).

14:06

Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:06

Attempt saved. Taylor Perry (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

14:02

Foul by Nohan Kenneh (Shrewsbury Town).

14:01

First Half begins.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.