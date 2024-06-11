Shrewsbury Town defender Pierre signs new contract

Aaron Pierre has totalled 119 Town appearances in his two spells with Shrewsbury [Shrewsbury Town FC]

Shrewsbury Town defender Aaron Pierre has signed a new 12-month contract with the League One club.

After returning to Shrewsbury for a second time last October on a short-term deal, the 31-year-old Grenada international made 20 appearances before his season was ended prematurely by a groin injury.

But he is now concentrating on being fit enough for pre-season training.

“The injury is going really well. I’m back doing conditioning work now. And I was going to go on international duty with Grenada," Pierre said.

"But that would have meant trying to fast-track things and I just felt that didn’t make sense. I want that full season and, most importantly, with a full pre-season behind me.

“I haven’t had a full pre-season for a couple of years now and that is so important – it gives you that base to take into the league.

"This club is my second home. Even my mum is happy I am here. She feels like I’m looked after, she always says it’s a great club. I spoke to the chairman and he gave me a big hug. He’s a great guy.”

Only Daniel Udoh now to decide on Shrewsury future

Pierre was one of five Shrewsbury players offered new deals - two of whom are leaving

Goalkeeper Marko Marosi has officially told the club he will go when his contract comes to an end on 30 June, and captain Chey Dunkley last week signed for Chesterfield.

But Mal Benning and Pierre have agreed to stay, leaving uncertainty only over striker Daniel Udoh.

New Zealand-born striker Max Mata has been allowed to return down under on loan to Auckland and Irish defender Tunmise Sobowale has joined Swindon Town on a free transfer.