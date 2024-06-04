Shrewsbury striker Mata joins Auckland on loan

Max Mata (left) finished the 2023-24 season back on loan at Sligo Rovers [Rex]

Shrewsbury Town striker Max Mata has joined A-League side Auckland on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old New Zealand international has returned to his home-town club after struggling to make an impact in his first season at Oteley Road.

Mata was one of then boss Matt Taylor's first signings last August when he arrived on a three-year deal after scoring 11 goals in 23 games for League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers.

But he scored just once in 26 appearances, the majority of them off the bench, in Town's 2-1 League One win over Port Vale in November.

Shrewsbury were the lowest scorers in the EFL last season - netting 35 goals in 46 games. But Mata still ended the season back on loan at Sligo, scoring four times.

Mata, who has won nine full caps for New Zealand, began his career in his native country but also played in Switzerland, Estonia and the USA before first moving to the Republic of Ireland to join Sligo in 2022.

He was one of only nine players left at the club on contract following the retained list issued by director of football Mickey Moore and head coach Paul Hurst in April.