Shrewsbury sign striker Lloyd as Nsiala re-joins

Shrewsbury Town have made their first two summer transfer moves by bringing in Cheltenham Town striker George Lloyd and re-signing former defender Toto Nsiala - both on two-year deals.

Lloyd is reunited with both Town's director of football Micky Moore, who spent time with Cheltenham in the same role before joining Shrewsbury last summer, and head coach Paul Hurst.

The 24-year-old played under Hurst at Grimsby, one of three loan moves he had while at Whaddon Road, having also enjoyed spells at Hereford and Port Vale.

Lloyd will be hoping to improve Town's record as the EFL's lowest scorers in 2023-24. But he only scored twice throughout the whole campaign - both in the 2-0 Boxing Day home win over Shrewsbury.

"George is a player who had a lot of interest in him so we’re really pleased he chose us," said Hurst.

"The fact he knows how we work and had a successful loan spell with us at Grimsby I’m sure helped him make that decision."

DR Congo international Nsiala, 32, has now been signed by Hurst four times - for Grimsby in 2014, then when he first brought him to Shropshire as his first signing in 2017 and then again when he left to join Ipswich Town.

"The fact that I have signed Toto four times gives you an insight into what I think of him as a player and also as a character," said Hurst.

"We have got a really good relationship and I think myself and Chris Doig (assistant coach) will be able to get the best out of him – as we have done previously.

"In his time here before, while it is a few years on, he was part of a fantastic team and group and it speaks volumes that he so keen to work with us again."

Nsiala, who has also played for Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood and Burton Albion since leaving Ipswich in January 2022, is a ready-made replacement for Chey Dunkley, following his departure to Chesterfield.

Moore and Hurst are still waiting for answers after making contract offers to fellow defender Aaron Pierre, goalkeeper Marko Marosi and striker Daniel Udoh.