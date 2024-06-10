Shrewsbury sign Doncaster midfielder Biggins

Harrison Biggins has netted 13 goals over the past two seasons for Doncaster Rovers [Getty Images]

Shrewsbury Town have made their third summer signing by bringing in Harrison Biggins from Doncaster Rovers.

The 28-year-old midfielder - son of former Wigan Athletic, Stoke City, Barnsley, Manchester City, Norwich City and Burnley striker Wayne Biggins - has penned a two-year contract.

The deal will activate when his current Doncaster contract ends on 30 June.

Biggins' signing follows last week's arrival of Cheltenham Town striker George Lloyd and the return of former Town defender Toto Nsiala after his exit from Burton Albion.

Aside from the eight players released at the end of the season by Shrewsbury, the club had offered deals to five new players.

And goalkeeper Marko Marosi has now officially told the club he will leave when his contract comes to an end on 30 June.

Captain Chey Dunkley signed for Chesterfield last week, while Mal Benning has agreed to stay, which leaves the club now waiting on decisions from fellow defender Aaron Pierre and striker Daniel Udoh - but New Zealand-born striker Max Mata has been allowed to return down under on loan to Auckland.

Biggins could have the hunger to help end Town goal famine - Hurst

Biggins had been offered a new deal by Doncaster but opted to leave following their failure to win promotion after a storming late-season run.

He played an integral role in Rovers' 2-0 play-off semi-final first-leg win at Crewe, scoring his side's second goal.

But the former Barrow and Fleetwood man immediately went off with a hamstring injury and missed the second leg, which Donny lost 2-0 before being beaten on penalties.

"When I spoke to him it was clear he wants the opportunity – and has the hunger - to prove himself in the division once again," said Town head coach Paul Hurst.

"What stands out is the way he makes the box. Hopefully, he will bring some goals and assists to the team."

Shrewsbury were the lowest scorers in the EFL last season, netting 35 goals in 46 games.