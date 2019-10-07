Shrewd Frank Lampard holds nerve with Christian Pulisic as Chelsea look to avoid another Mohamed Salah mess

Christian Pulisic arrived at Chelsea for £58m this summer but is struggling to make an impact - REUTERS

Frank Lampard has already faced the question that each new Chelsea coach has been forced to answer since Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool. How was he allowed to leave Stamford Bridge?

Lampard blamed the sheer weight of competition and that is something £58million signing Christian Pulisic is coming to terms with at Stamford Bridge, but the cases of Salah and Kevin De Bruyne provide lessons from which the Chelsea head coach and the American can learn.

Having been a team-mate of both players, Lampard will be acutely aware that the Blues cannot make the same mistake for a third time by getting to the stage where 21-year-old Pulisic is not given the time or patience at Stamford Bridge that he might be afforded to flourish elsewhere.

Lampard is proving himself to be a shrewd operator, as proven by his trust in Chelsea’s Academy graduates, the decision to allow David Luiz to leave and the fact he is getting the best out of Jorginho and Willian - two players who last season became a target of Chelsea’s supporters.

Pulisic is currently his biggest problem and yet Lampard’s handling of the winger looks to be the correct approach, as long as he and the player can hold their nerve.

The great mystery of how Salah never made it at Chelsea has finally been solved by Telegraph Sport and it was Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose who effectively ended his Blues career before it had properly started.

Mohamed Salah's time at Chelsea came to an early end Credit: Action images

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho had pushed hard for the signing Salah ahead of Antoine Griezmann, who was then at Real Sociedad and had been tracked by Chelsea for some time.

Salah was signed from Basel in January 2014 as the player who was meant to take over from Willian, but struggled to make a quick impact in the more physical environment of English football.

Already frustrated by his first 11 months as a Chelsea player, Mourinho sent Salah on for the final 18 minutes of the New Year’s Day defeat to Tottenham with his team trailing 4-2 in what became a title-winning season.

Salah was hit hard twice by Rose soon after stepping off the bench as Spurs went on to win the game 5-3 and Mourinho returned to work the next day demanding the winger was sold or loaned out immediately. He played once more in the FA Cup defeat to Bradford City before joining Fiorentina and the rest, as they say, is history.

De Bruyne had left Chelsea in the January that Salah had been signed, having lost patience with Mouinho’s treatment of him.

Telegraph Sport can reveal the snapping point came in October 2013, when the Belgian was left out of the squad for a Champions League game against Steaua Bucharest and instead instructed to train with the Under-21s for three days - a week after a poor performance in the League Cup against Swindon Town.

Pulisic was last week left out of Lampard’s matchday squad for the Champions League victory over Lille, having struggled to make an impact against Grimsby Town in the League Cup seven days earlier.

Pulisic was left out of the squad for the trip to Lille Credit: AFP

But he was restored to the substitutes’ bench against Southampton on Sunday and managed to set up a goal for Michy Batshuayi after replacing Callum Hudson-Odoi with 10 minutes remaining.

The match may have already been won at the point, but Pulisic’s impact offered encouragement that he will respond in the right way to Lampard’s tough love.

The fact Lampard sent him on also offered proof that he will not give up on Pulisic or vindictively punish him in the same way Mourinho did with Salah and De Bruyne.

Asked whether it was difficult to be left out of the Lille squad, Pulisic said: “Of course. You want to play, be on the field and be in the team as much as you can. It hurt not to be there, but I’m happy I got my opportunity against Southampton.

“I want to be starting, I want to be starting every game. I’m working hard in training, I want to be there, I hope everyone can see that, so with moments like this (the assist) I hope I can make a case for myself.

“I’m not just going to throw a fit and give up ever, so if I’m on the bench it doesn’t mean the gaffer doesn’t think I’m a part of the team. I’ve just got to keep pushing and earn my spot.

“Competition in the team can only make me better and I think that’s what makes teams. It’s guys who are maybe not the second or even the third man, but they are pushing each other in training every single day. That’s what a good team is all about.”

Given the club’s recent history of chewing up and spitting out new signings, it is not surprising that Chelsea fans have already questioned whether or not Pulisic will be the next man to head out of what has too often been a revolving door.

But Pulisic is trying not to focus on the noise from outside and also insists that he is not hamstrung by the size of his fee, even though Chelsea’s Academy graduates of the same age are being allowed to flourish without the pressure of having to live up to a valuation.

“You can’t completely ignore what people say,” said Pulisic. “I don’t live under a rock. I hear things, I see things, but I do my best to block it out. I’m just working hard for myself.

“The outside opinions don’t matter as much to me as those from inside the team and myself, and the people who care about me. So I’m just going to keep working and do my best, and not worry about it.”

On living up to his £58m fee, Pulisic added: “This number doesn’t mean anything to me. Obviously, I go out and try to give my best every time I’m on the pitch. I’m not sure what the price tag means to you, but I just have to keep trying to perform at my best for myself and for the team.”

Given the form of Mason Mount, Willian and the return to fitness of Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic is likely to need to remain patient after the international break. But if Lampard can show him enough love to keep him keen and the player can grasp more of his chances, however fleeting, then he will not need to follow the path of Salah or De Bruyne.