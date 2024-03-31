Shreveport Times Week 31 athlete of the week ballot features 18 area athletes
Voting is now open online for The Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics. The poll includes student-athletes in Louisiana high school sports other than football from 18 North Louisiana schools.
Fans of those students, their schools or their particular sport can vote at shreveporttimes.com under “sports” for their favorite. Voting will continue through Thursday evening with the winner announced Friday.
Weekly winners will receive a duffle bag, a boxed lunch combo and some additional swag courtesy of Raising Cane’s. Previous winners include Caddo Magnet’s Elena Pizarro, Benton’s Claire Allen and Brody Hutchison and Airline’s Sicily Fontaine.
On the Week 31 ballot for the 2023-24 school year are Alston Zhang, Caddo Magnet tennis; Braylon Traylor, Northwood tennis; Ashton Wick, Ruston tennis; Carlie Guile, Calvary softball; Avery Prine, Converse softball; Alannah Wilson, Parkway softball; Ainsley Morvan, Logansport softball; Vivian Still, Glenbrook softball; Haven Brooks, Evangel softball; Evan Wendrock, Airline baseball; Brayden Stovall, Haughton baseball; Cole Cory, North DeSoto baseball; Hunter LeBlanc, Haynesville baseball; Gage Shepherd, Homer baseball; Leah Bryant, Captain Shreve track; Chandler Hassell, Benton track; Brandon Henderson, Woodlawn track and Mark Henry, Loyola track.
These athletes were chosen because of their performance last week or because their names were submitted by their coach.
The High School Athlete of the Week includes athletes from all LHSAA-sanctioned sports other than football. In the fall, that includes volleyball, cross country, swimming and cheerleading.
Coaches and school administrators can submit their candidates for the recognition to jwatson@shreveporttimes.com.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Week 1: Elena Pizarro, Caddo Magnet swimming
Week 2: Claire Allen, Benton cross country
Week 3: Brody Hutchison, Benton cross country
Week 4: Josiah Dang, Parkway swimming
Week 5: Sidney Hicks, Natchitoches Central volleyball
Week 6: Raylon Bailey, Airline volleyball
Week 7: Jackson Burney, Calvary cross country
Week 8: Alexandra Campanella, Calvary volleyball
Week 9: Ava Frith, Airline volleyball
Week 10: Zachary Seaton, Caddo Magnet cross country
Week 11: Analyse Fuqua, Northwood cheer
Week 12: Audrey Jordan, Caddo Magnet soccer
Week 13: Logan Olsen, Airline wrestling
Week 14: Blake Guin, Providence Academy basketball
Week 15: Danon Walker, Airline wrestling
Week 16: Abbie Hooper, Haughton basketball
Week 17: Mikey Washington, North DeSoto wrestling
Week 18: Kingston Charles, Airline wrestling
Week 19: Caden Robison, North DeSoto wrestling
Week 20: Jackson Larkins, Airline wrestling
Week 21: Abigail Jacobs, Benton soccer
Week 22: Natalie Davis, Haughton wrestling
Week 23: Ethan Plunkett, Parkway wrestling
Week 24: John Rushing, Byrd soccer
Week 25: Kalli Cosse, Byrd soccer
Week 26: Rodrieon Dillard, BTW basketball
Week 27: Abby Friday, Converse softball
Week 28: DJ Lynch, Calvary softball
Week 29: Grace Chaisson, Caddo Magnet softball
Week 30: Kayleigh Goss, Haughton softball
Preseason POY: Sicily Fontaine, Airline volleyball
