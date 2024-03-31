Shreveport Times Week 31 athlete of the week ballot features 18 area athletes

Voting is now open online for The Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics. The poll includes student-athletes in Louisiana high school sports other than football from 18 North Louisiana schools.

Fans of those students, their schools or their particular sport can vote at shreveporttimes.com under “sports” for their favorite. Voting will continue through Thursday evening with the winner announced Friday.

Weekly winners will receive a duffle bag, a boxed lunch combo and some additional swag courtesy of Raising Cane’s. Previous winners include Caddo Magnet’s Elena Pizarro, Benton’s Claire Allen and Brody Hutchison and Airline’s Sicily Fontaine.

On the Week 31 ballot for the 2023-24 school year are Alston Zhang, Caddo Magnet tennis; Braylon Traylor, Northwood tennis; Ashton Wick, Ruston tennis; Carlie Guile, Calvary softball; Avery Prine, Converse softball; Alannah Wilson, Parkway softball; Ainsley Morvan, Logansport softball; Vivian Still, Glenbrook softball; Haven Brooks, Evangel softball; Evan Wendrock, Airline baseball; Brayden Stovall, Haughton baseball; Cole Cory, North DeSoto baseball; Hunter LeBlanc, Haynesville baseball; Gage Shepherd, Homer baseball; Leah Bryant, Captain Shreve track; Chandler Hassell, Benton track; Brandon Henderson, Woodlawn track and Mark Henry, Loyola track.

These athletes were chosen because of their performance last week or because their names were submitted by their coach.

YOU CAN VOTE HERE:

The High School Athlete of the Week includes athletes from all LHSAA-sanctioned sports other than football. In the fall, that includes volleyball, cross country, swimming and cheerleading.

Coaches and school administrators can submit their candidates for the recognition to jwatson@shreveporttimes.com.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Week 1: Elena Pizarro, Caddo Magnet swimming

Week 2: Claire Allen, Benton cross country

Week 3: Brody Hutchison, Benton cross country

Week 4: Josiah Dang, Parkway swimming

Week 5: Sidney Hicks, Natchitoches Central volleyball

Week 6: Raylon Bailey, Airline volleyball

Week 7: Jackson Burney, Calvary cross country

Week 8: Alexandra Campanella, Calvary volleyball

Week 9: Ava Frith, Airline volleyball

Week 10: Zachary Seaton, Caddo Magnet cross country

Week 11: Analyse Fuqua, Northwood cheer

Week 12: Audrey Jordan, Caddo Magnet soccer

Week 13: Logan Olsen, Airline wrestling

Week 14: Blake Guin, Providence Academy basketball

Week 15: Danon Walker, Airline wrestling

Week 16: Abbie Hooper, Haughton basketball

Week 17: Mikey Washington, North DeSoto wrestling

Week 18: Kingston Charles, Airline wrestling

Week 19: Caden Robison, North DeSoto wrestling

Week 20: Jackson Larkins, Airline wrestling

Week 21: Abigail Jacobs, Benton soccer
Week 22: Natalie Davis, Haughton wrestling

Week 23: Ethan Plunkett, Parkway wrestling

Week 24: John Rushing, Byrd soccer

Week 25: Kalli Cosse, Byrd soccer

Week 26: Rodrieon Dillard, BTW basketball

Week 27: Abby Friday, Converse softball

Week 28: DJ Lynch, Calvary softball

Week 29: Grace Chaisson, Caddo Magnet softball

Week 30: Kayleigh Goss, Haughton softball

Preseason POY: Sicily Fontaine, Airline volleyball

