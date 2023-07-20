Shreveport Times Elite 11: Ruston’s Geordan Guidry guided by strong football roots

It would be hard to argue about the stock from whence Ruston’s Geordan Guidry comes.

His father, George Guidry Jr., was a standout at Lake Charles’ Washington-Marion High School and signed with Nebraska in 1997. He later transferred to Grambling where he became an All-SWAC linebacker. Geordan’s grandfather, also George Guidry, played at Grambling and coached his son at Washington-Marion.

“They are both recognized in the Eddie Robinson Museum on the Grambling State University campus,” Geordan said. “Needless to say, football runs deep in my DNA.”

The youngest Guidry, who recently committed to Tulane despite a couple of SEC offers, is a 6-foot-2, 235-pound defensive end who creates havoc every time the ball is snapped. Meetings with the quarterback are regular occurrences.

“Geordan is a talented and smart defensive lineman,” Ruston coach Jerrod Baugh said. “He and (Ahmad) Breaux are very similar in the things that they bring to the table physically. Geordan may also be asked to play inside some in certain situations and certainly has the ability to.”

Geordan Guidry is a 2023 Shreveport Times Elite Eleven.

A three-star recruit with a 3.2 GPA, Guidry is the No. 10 athlete on the Shreveport Times Elite 11 list of top high school football recruits in Northwest Louisiana. He joins guys such as Calvary’s John Simon (Louisiana Tech), Byrd’s Abram Murray (Miami) and Natchitoches Central’s Joe Cryer (Ole Miss) on the elite list.

With a strong parental presence behind him, Guidry has little chance to slip onto a slippery path.

“My parents have always spoken positive encouragement over everything I’ve done and provided the opportunities for me to explore anything I was interested in,” he said. “My mom (Zandria Guidry) never lets me forget to G3 (Give God Glory) in everything I do. My dad makes sure I stay on the straight and narrow road to my goals.”

A key player in Ruston’s run to the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division I state championship game, Guidry posted 74 tackles, including 42 unassisted with 10 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups and 7.5 sacks.

He also became a fan of Micheal Vick when he met him recently.

“I admired his resilience of facing trouble and still having the courage to come back to the game he loves,” said Guidry, who would like to meet Shaquille O’Neal. “Because he excelled at his athletic career, academics and is very business savvy.”

Also a member of Ruston’s track and powerlifting teams and the FBLA, while serving as a Bearcat Mentor, Guidry has one teacher from his past that stands out.

“My mom taught me seventh grade English and I cannot say she is an easy teacher, but I had a chance to see that she truly treats all of her students like her own,” Guidry said. “Actually, she was a lot harder on me, but I’m glad I had a chance to experience her in her element.”

