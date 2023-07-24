Shreveport Times Elite 11: Byrd’s Abram Murray is sold on sticking with Miami

It’s been a year since Byrd kicker Abram Murray verbally committed to play at Miami, but it seems like longer possibly because the young man with the big leg was offered by the Hurricanes before he became eligible at Byrd.

“Miami has been my number one choice since eighth grade, so when coach (Mario) Cristobal moved during my Oregon recruiting visit to Miami, everything was in place," Murray said. “We’ve been tight with the program ever since.”

Murray, who also received an early Arkansas offer, has visited Miami six times over the past three seasons and recently completed his official visit to south Florida.

“Program, future plans, coaches, recruiting, school and location are perfect for me,” Murray said of his choice. “Most kickers to Power Five programs have to be preferred walk-ons in my class, like LSU and others did this year. So, I’m thankful to have P5 scholarship options and a full football scholarship at the University of Miami to live out my dreams.”

YEAR OF KICKER: Football's year of the kicker: Byrd, Parkway, Captain Shreve thrive on booming kickers

Abram Murray is a Shreveport Times 2023 Elite Eleven.

ELITE 11: Meet the Elite 11 — Shreveport area’s top college football prospects for Class of 2024

Regularly putting kickoffs deep into the end zone, Murray drilled 48-of-50 point-after attempts last season and had a long field goal of 49 yards, which came in his most memorable game against rival Captain Shreve. He missed four kicks, but three of them were from beyond 50 yards.

“We’ve been fortunate over the years to have some great kickers here,” Byrd coach Stacy Ballew said. “Abram Murray is continuing that tradition. He’s a weapon for us no doubt. If a drive stalls, I have no problem sending him out there to try a long field goal.”

With the graduation of quarterback Lake Lambert, the Jackets may depend on Murray’s foot more than ever this fall.

“We graduated almost the entire starting offense and defense, so we are banding together my senior year to compete for each other,” said Murray, a Shreveport native who transferred from Calvary following his freshman season. “Sports has given me amazing opportunities to grow and build relationships.

Byrd kicker Abram Murray has one of the top legs in the South.

Abram Murray file

Projected future profession: NFL or orthopedic surgeon

Country he’d like to visit: French Polynesia

Favorite subject in school: Math and science

Favorite TV program: “Full Swing”

Favorite food: Mexican food

Historical person he’d like to dine with: Abraham Lincoln

Favorite pro athlete: Justin Tucker

Team he loves to beat: Captain Shreve

Toughest opponent he’s faced: John Curtis

Favorite article of clothing: Shoes

Murray’s go-to app: Instagram

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport Times Elite 11: Byrd’s Murray is sold on sticking with Miami