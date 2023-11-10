Shreveport football official Trey Giglio talks about officiating.
The Panthers are struggling, but the Bears are flailing.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
Two of our analysts see big things for the Lions in a great spot against the Chargers. What else are they predicting for Week 10?
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick this weekend’s biggest college football games against the spread & provide their thoughts on Michigan’s response to the Big Ten as rumors of a suspension for Jim Harbaugh circulate through the sports world.
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
Jorge Martin assembles a collection of first-year players who could be targets for fantasy rosters in the back half of the season.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Which underrated player will emerge in Week 10? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his sleeper list.
Ewers has been sidelined since suffering a right shoulder injury on Oct. 21 against Houston.
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
Dallas has made Lamb the focal point of its passing attack, and it's working wonders in recent weeks.
As the wildest college football story in recent memory unfolds, it's become increasingly difficult to keep up. So I went back to the very beginning, gathered everything we know, and put it all in one place to hopefully bring you all some clarity.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 10. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Yes, we know it's a dreadful game but you'll watch it and find love for it anyways.
Beal missed the Suns' first seven games with back tightness.
A good quarterback on a rookie contract is every NFL team's dream, and Washington has one. Can the Commanders build a future on Sam Howell?
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.