Shredding Gold: Spence, Lewandowski headline 2024 Dream Team as Skiers of the Year

Apr. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — A bar has been set for any high school skiers in northern Michigan to try and reach. And it won't be easy.

Traverse City West senior Caleb Lewandowski and Petoskey senior Marley Spence are responsible for that.

Lewandowski is the 2024 Record-Eagle Male Skier of the Year, and Spence captured the 2024 Record-Eagle Female Skier of the Year. They both graduate with their third straight Skier of the Year honors and leave behind a legacy that will take great dedication to surpass.

"This is a cool experience to receive this and the past three years. My hard work has paid off on and off the hill," Spence said. "Being a three-time Female Skier of the Year is pretty cool."

Lewandowski's honor makes it the fourth straight for the Lewandowski family. His older brother Aiden won it in 2021.

"Aiden set the standard high, and I kept the legacy alive through my years. Now it's the quad's turn to keep it going," Lewandowski said of his siblings — Brock, Cam, Dane, and Summer — carrying on the family name after he graduates.

Lewandowski set up a blueprint for anyone on the West ski team to follow.

The three-time Division 1 all-stater is graduating as a four-time individual state champion after finishing his final state meet with a win in giant slalom and a runner-up finish in slalom. He also helped the boy's alpine ski team capture a runner-up finish.

But Spence is a class of her own.

Spence said hours before the state championship finals meet that she felt the pressure from the public to continue her domination one last time.

"Everyone was expecting me to win. That morning was the most nervous I felt for any race in my entire life," Spence said. "I knew I had to win because the year before I'd won the slalom and giant slalom and just the GS my sophomore year. I already had three titles on my back. I knew I had to get two more. I knew the record before that day was four individual state titles for Petoskey girls."

Spence said any meets with her club team or skiing with members from the United States ski team didn't fit the bill of the nerves she had going into the state finals.

Spence said what helped her stay calm for the state meet was music. Spence has a playlist with a variety of artists, but AC/DC and Bob Marley — whom her parents named her after — were on the rotation that day.

The four-time Division 2 first-team all-stater tied the Michigan High School Athletics Association record for career finals titles in D2, Class B or the previous open class, matching the mark of Christy Salonen of West Iron County from 1993-96.

"She is the best in Michigan, there is no question about it," Petoskey ski coach Ben Crockett said. "It would be hard to argue with the results from her career and would be hard for us to find another athlete from Petoskey who has that individual accolades and is the top group. She has my vote to be that running."

Being a multi-state champion comes with some notoriety and press coverage.

Lewandowski and Spence have savored every minute of it.

Spence recalls local community members in public pointing her out, and Lewandowski has gotten the same.

"I was on the chair lift at the beginning of the season with one of my friends. These two guys looked over at me and said, 'Are you Marley Spence?' and I told them, 'Yeah, I am,'" Spence said laughing. "They said, 'We read about you in the papers. You are in there all the time.'

"I am the local celebrity. That's what people call me," Spence said with a laugh.

Lewandowski caught the eye of some people while in public as well.

"There was this time a few people were eating, and they recognized me," Lewandowski said.

Being a local celebrity comes with responsibilities.

After she captured her fifth individual state title, Spence said she needed a moment to herself before speaking to the media members, coaches and family because she was overwhelmed with emotions.

"I just try to say in the nicest way possible I am trying to do my thing, and I think they understand," Spence said. "After the state meet, I had 18 people coming to me, and I had to take a moment."

Being high school athletes who've conquered and worked to get to where they are today has come with publicity from local reporters. Over the years of their dominance, they've learned to soak in the moment because it doesn't happen to everyone.

Having press coverage helps supporters from all over the country who've once lived in northern Michigan stay connected. After Spence won her races, she said her phone was blowing up with calls and text messages from former community members everywhere.

"It's cool to have all these supporters who I know are here for me, and I built a family here who are supporting and watching me. Even people who weren't at the race were texting and calling me, which is awesome," Spence said.

"I am happy and honored to be getting this publicity from you guys, and other places," Lewandowski added.

It's no coincidence the state winners over the past decades have been area schools from the Big North Conference.

Traverse City Central boys and West girls came away as Division 1 champions, and Cadillac girls and Petoskey boys finished as Division 2 champions.

"It's our resources up here, and we all are training on some of the best ski hills, and that shows," Spence said. "Downstate is hard because they don't have the resources or the hills. It shows our hard work up here."

The resources Lewandowski and Spence have used have helped them become the skiers they are today.

GIRLS DREAM TEAM

Olivia Bageris — TC West

Mckenzie Bowman — Harbor Springs

Quinn Gerber — TC Central

Ellie Gruber — TC West

Clover Hamilton — Gaylord

Sydney Hoffman — Petoskey

Cady Madion — TC Central

Avery Meyer — Cadillac

Dillyn Mohr — TC West

Grace Rowe — Great North Alpine

Lilly Shankland — Cadillac

Onalee Wallis — Cadillac

Lila Warren — TC West

BOYS DREAM TEAM

Keaton Abraham — Gaylord

Jackson Deegan — Harbor Springs

Rocco Elkins — TC Central

Gavin Galbraith — Petoskey

Taylor Keiswetter — Petoskey

Brady Koenig — Cadillac

Asher Paul — TC Central

Jace Rowell — TC Central

Braydon Sorenson — Onekama

Trevor Suttle TC Central

James Thuente — Great North Alpine

Carson Truman — Harbor Springs

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Aleah Blackmore — Onekama

Elliott Baetens — Harbor Springs

Sienna Houlberg — TC Central

Rayna Robel — Gaylord

Charlie Schulz — TC West

Lilly Shankland — Cadillac

Ella Sill — TC Central

Avery Plummer — TC West

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Cooper Gerber — TC Central

Jason Jansen — Great North Alpine

Nolan Kennedy — Harbor Springs

Cam Lewandowski — TC West

Dane Lewandowski — TC West

Didier Ramoie — TC Central

Isaac Shapiro — TC West

Carter Walkerdine — Petoskey