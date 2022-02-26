SHR veterans Almirola, Harvick reveal key to 2022 rebound and it's Mike Bugarewicz

Stewart-Haas Racing finally saw one of its drivers other than Kevin Harvick land in the top five of a NASCAR Cup Series race last year at Nashville Superspeedway — on June 20.

It’s a small encapsulation of the season-long drawdown in performance from what we’ve come to expect from the powerhouse Ford organization owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, who has seen a pair of championships under his watch since breaking into the ownership ranks in 2009.

This year? The team has already accomplished the feat twice, just one race in.

Sophomore Chase Briscoe piloted Stewart’s former No. 14 to a career-best third-place finish in last Sunday’s Daytona 500, followed closely behind by teammate Aric Almirola in fifth.

An SHR resurgence was on everyone’s “to watch” lists entering the season, but is it possible a rebound is here already?

“I feel really good, but we always do at this time of year,” Almirola said Saturday morning at Auto Club Speedway, site of Sunday’s Wise Power 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, Sirius XM). “There is so much optimism starting the year. Nobody starts out the year going, ‘Man, we are going to be terrible this year.‘ You don’t think that or feel that way until you realize it and usually, it is too late and you are scrambling and trying to figure out how to turn the ship around and that takes time. I feel good about it.”

While Daytona results can sometimes be a mixed bag and not the truest test of a team’s capabilities, there are plenty of reasons for Almirola and Co. to feel good.

The No. 10 driver announced before the season he’d be hanging up the full-time fire suit to spend more time with his family. Almirola isn’t the type to just ride things out and accept his track retirement gifts on a weekly basis — expect the team’s only 2021 winner to be grinding out each race and competing for wins if his car performance is there. He’ll be doing so with a new but familiar crew chief in 2021 Daytona 500 winner Drew Blickensderfer, who worked with Almirola at Richard Petty Motorsports in 2017.

The change atop the box is part of a shakeup the team announced last month, seeing former No. 10 pit boss and longtime SHR employee Mike Bugarewicz promoted to a newly formed performance director role overseeing all four cars.

The full impact of the move can’t be fully measured with just one 2022 race under our belts, but it’s one that Almirola expects to pay tremendous dividends. After all, Bugarewicz has won with every driver he’s worked with, including his three-time champion owner.

“I feel like Mike Bugarewicz is one of the smartest individuals in this entire garage and I felt that way when he was my crew chief as well,” said Almirola. “Moving him to a more leadership position in the organization and allowing him to focus on our entire organization versus just one car is going to be hugely beneficial. Just even after Daytona we came back and had meetings at the shop and his insight and his recommendations and the things that he sees and just his work ethic is already proving beneficial for our entire organization.

“I think it is going to be a huge bonus for our team to have him in that role. On the flip side, I think Drew is a great team leader and a great crew chief and has a proven track record with a lot of success when he was at Roush and has been at teams that haven‘t had as much resources as he has now at SHR. I think he is going to be a great addition to our organization.”

Consider also that Briscoe is just two seasons removed from a nine-win Xfinity Series campaign and appears primed for a ’22 breakout, No. 41 driver Cole Custer is still just 24 and has proven himself to be a Cup Series winner, and SHR’s outlook across the board isn’t just encouraging after a perceived down year, there’s actually very little to be concerned about whatsoever.

And then, of course, there’s the 2014 champ Harvick — whose winless ’21 after a nine-win ’20 season of his own was the spotlight of so much attention last year. Yet, when all was said and done, he finished in the same spot in the standings as the year before, with an average finish (10.9) two full positions higher than in his title campaign (12.9).

Thus, perhaps 2022 isn’t quite a “rebound” at all.

“I think for our team (2021) was probably our best year that we have had; last year, working through all the things that we did and wound up in the same spot we did winning nine races the year before,” Harvick said Saturday in his native California. ” … We are going to do the exact same thing that we have done for the last eight years. Last year is irrelevant. There is nothing to take from last year. It is all so much different. We could have a good week or a bad week and last week is irrelevant, too. It is no different.

“In the end, you look at the box score and we finished fifth in the points both years. Top 10s, top fives we were about the same. We just didn‘t get to Victory Lane but we had our chances to win a few of them and didn‘t get to Victory Lane. It is just the way this works.”

In other words, there was nothing quite amiss last year; just a team on the wrong side of in-race circumstances more often than not, and in racing sometimes them’s the breaks.

But now there’s one extra brain in the shop fully focused on orchestrating and spreading his knowledge throughout all four corners of its Kannapolis, North Carolina, shop as everyone continues to learn the intricacies of the new Next Gen racer.

“I think obviously Mike Bugarewicz is going to be a big key in the whole process and trying to speed that up and implement things and get the information to the crew chiefs and do the things that we need to do there,” said Harvick. “He has a great relationship with all the guys on the shop floor from his crew chief role and doing the things that he did. … I can‘t speak for the others and what they think but I can speak on what I think of Mike and his position is ultra-important because the process that we are going to go through with these cars as we go to these race tracks is going to be pretty rapid as far as the evolution of the car and understanding everything that comes with the car.

“Right now it is just a guess. It is a very well-educated guess but you truly have no idea until you put all the cars on the race track.”