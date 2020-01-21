SHR adds HighPoint as IT provider, 10-race sponsor for Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Tuesday that HighPoint will become the organization’s IT solutions provider, adding primary sponsorship for 10 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

HighPoint will begin its primary support of the No. 98 Ford and driver Chase Briscoe in the Xfinity season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15. The IT company — based in Sparta, New Jersey — will be an associate sponsor for all other races. SHR renewed its deal with Briscoe on Jan. 6.

RELATED: Briscoe re-ups with SHR

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2020 Jan21 Chase Briscoe 2 Main Image

The partnership provides Stewart-Haas Racing with another source of technical support ahead of the 2020 season.

“Walk around our race shop during the week and the garage area on a race weekend and you’ll see how our race cars and our entire industry relies on technology,” said Mike Verlander, vice president of sales and marketing, SHR. “From engine diagnostics to fuel-mileage calculations, our business is dependent on service and technology solutions. Every company needs what HighPoint provides, and we’ll work diligently to facilitate those introductions.”

Briscoe finished fifth in the Xfinity Series standings last year, taking the circuit’s Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. He won at Iowa Speedway and corraled the first two Xfinity pole positions of his career.

“Even though we race stock cars, there’s nothing stock about what we do,” Briscoe said in a news release provided by the team. “The science of our cars is impressive, but the technology that goes into building our Ford Mustangs and then making them perform is even more advanced. Our IT needs are pretty complex, and we demand a lot from our technology every day, whether it’s at the shop or at the track. HighPoint is more than just a sponsor — they’re a partner that helps us perform.”