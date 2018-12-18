Showtime will broadcast Saturday's Dillian Whyte-Dereck Chisora heavyweight bout

Dillian Whyte walks away as the referee holds Dereck Chisora at the end of a round during their Dec. 10, 2016, bout. They will rematch on Saturday in a bout shown on Showtime. (Getty Images)

A major heavyweight bout on Saturday at The O2 in London between Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora, which has title implications, has landed on Showtime. It is a rematch of an outstanding 2016 bout that Whyte won by split decision.

The broadcast will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT and will pick up Sky Sports’ coverage. Brian Custer and Steve Farhood will call the action for Showtime. Showtime will also stream the bout online.

“Showtime continues to lead the industry by delivering more of the most compelling boxing events from around the world to our premium cable subscribers and online streaming customers,” said Stephen Espinoza, the president of Showtime Sports. “This network has televised all of the most important heavyweight fights during the division’s renaissance and we are proud to join Matchroom Sports in delivering Whyte-Chisora II to our audience. Their first fight was action-packed from bell to bell. Now, with the stakes as high as they have ever been for both men, this bout promises to be even better. I hope that the boxing pundits have not yet cast their vote for Fight, Knockout and Round of the Year. Saturday’s matchup may challenge some of this year’s best.”

Whyte is expected to challenge IBF-WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on April 13 at Wembley Stadium in London if he is victorious. Whyte’s only defeat was a seventh-round TKO at the hands of Joshua on Dec. 12, 2015.

Since then, he has won eight consecutive fights, raising his record to 24-1 with 17 KOs. He’s coming off a July 28 victory over former champion Joseph Parker.

Chisora is 29-8 with 21 KOs and coming off an impressive stoppage of Carlos Takam on the same July 28 card in which Whyte edged Parker.

