Showtime Docuseries ‘The Kings’ Puts Boxers Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Durán, Marvin Hagler & Thomas ‘The Hitman’ Hearns In Main Event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dade Hayes
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Four high-impact boxers — Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns — will re-enter the limelight in Showtime docuseries The Kings.

The first of the show’s four episodes will premiere on Sunday, June 6, at 8PM ET/PT on linear and streaming, the ViacomCBS premium network announced.

More from Deadline

Nicknamed the Four Kings during their remarkable, overlapping careers, the quartet contested nine championship fights among them from 1980 to 1989. Their distinct styles and vivid personalities helped spark a renaissance in the sport of boxing, which had endured a downturn after Muhammad Ali’s storybook run concluded.

The backdrop of the series is the 1980s, a go-go decade marked by pronounced socioeconomic and political upheaval in the U.S. as President Ronald Reagan left his mark.

Hagler died last month at age 66.

“These four men defined an era in boxing,” said Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime Sports, in a press release. “Their individual stories, forever linked by the spectacular battles they waged, reflect a tumultuous period in American culture and history. The Kings takes the viewer beyond the glorious action of some of history’s most memorable prizefights to illuminate each man’s dramatic journey and the societal context that made them stars of sports and popular culture.”

Leonard’s first fight with Durán came in 1980 and kicked off years of tightly contested battles in the ring and surging global popularity outside of it. The four boxers, joined in the latter years of the 1980s by the up-and-coming Mike Tyson, became some of the biggest names in sports and popular culture.

The Boxing Writers Association of America voted each of the four Fighter of the Year every year but one from 1979 to 1985. The Ring magazine named three of their title bouts Fight of the Year and picked Round 1 of Hagler-Hearns as Round of the Year.

The show is premiering during a year that marks the 45th anniversary of Leonard’s Olympic gold medal win and the 40th anniversary of a high point for the Four Kings: Leonard vs. Hearns.

The Kings is produced by Box To Box Film in association with Ingenious Media. The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna, Drive to Survive) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona, Drive to Survive), produced by Fiona Neilson (Oasis: Supersonic, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams) and directed by Mat Whitecross (Oasis: Supersonic, Road to Guantanamo, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams).

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Giants’ B.J. Hill says he could definitely beat Eli Manning in basketball

    New York Giants DT B.J. Hill, who played basketball in high school, says he could "definitely beat" Eli Manning one-on-one.

  • MLS schedule 2021, odds

    The 2021 MLS season kicks off this weekend. Who are favorites to lift MLS Cup, and who plays who on opening day?

  • NFL rumors: 49ers interested in Giovani Bernard before Bucs signing

    The 49ers had their eyes on improving their backfield, but Gio Bernard chose to head to Tompa Bay.

  • Patrick Marleau shown respect by Kings as he chases Gordie Howe

    Patty Marleau and the Kings shared a cool postgame moment on Saturday.

  • The owner of a 75-foot 'Black Lives Matter' fence is fighting a Minnesota city to keep it up until after Chauvin's trial

    "I am totally saddened," Kimetha Johnson, who is depicted on the mural, told the Times. "It's an awesome piece of art. The message is needed here."

  • Retired Navy admiral says U.S. looks either 'complicit' or 'ignorant' in Iran nuclear facility blackout

    While nothing is definitive, "all indications are pointing to the fact" that Israel was behind a cyberattack that knocked out power at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility over the weekend, and retired United States Navy Adm. William McRaven finds the allegations "a little disturbing" given that the U.S. and other countries are currently trying to renegotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. "Frankly, I'm not exactly sure what it accomplishes," McRaven told CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday. "It's a little bit of a shot across the bow, but Natanz will only be down for maybe a week or so." McRaven didn't sound too concerned about significant retribution from Iran, noting that Tehran doesn't often follow through on its threats, but he is worried about whether this could hamper efforts to strike an agreement. However, the blame shouldn't be placed squarely on Israel, McRaven suggested. Tapper asked him if he thought it was plausible Israel carried out the alleged "act of sabotage without informing the U.S. government, either before or after." That, indeed, "is the problem," McRaven responded. "It implies that [the U.S. was] either complicit or we were ignorant, and neither one of those is a good look for us," he said. Iran's Foreign Minister has vowed revenge against Israel after an apparent attack on an Iranian nuclear site caused a blackout at the facility. Ret. Adm. William McRaven says the situation is "not helpful" as the US is trying to renegotiate the JCPOA. https://t.co/rhF6IfAUx0 pic.twitter.com/tMxnLkhAjR — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 12, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings after 1st full week

    Here is how all 30 teams stand in the Power Rankings entering the two-week mark of the 2021 MLB Season.

  • Nets reaction: Brooklyn gets stunned by an undermanned Lakers squad

    Kyrie Irving was ejected and the Lakers stunned the Nets on Saturday.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • Re-signings, an eventual divorce with Russell Wilson and other Seahawks news

    We check in with the Seattle Seahawks to see what is going on with one of the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals.

  • The Met Gala Is Back with a Celebration of American Fashion

    Oh beautiful, for spacious skies! For amber waves of fits!

  • EXCLUSIVE: Balmain Launches Collaboration With Maluma

    What started as tour outfits for now rescheduled shows turned into a limited-edition line of ready-to-wear and sneakers from Maluma and Balmain.

  • Sage Northcutt withdraws from ONE on TNT IV bout vs. Shinya Aoki; Eduard Folayang steps in

    Sage Northcutt has withdrawn from ONE on TNT IV due to lingering effects from COVID-19.

  • The obscure truth behind Joe Smith Jr.'s rise

    Smith is never going to win an award as the sport’s slickest boxer, but if you like your fighters to be fearless, to go for the knockout and to fight anyone, Smith is your guy.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • UFC Vegas 23 bonuses: Mackenzie Dern earns bonus, takes aim at the belt

    Julian Marquez, Sam Alvey, Mackenzie Dern, and Mateusz Gamrot topped the UFC Vegas 23 bonuses, each of them taking home an additional $50,000 bonus check for their efforts on Saturday in Las Vegas. Marquez and Alvey took home the Fight of the Night bonuses, while Dern and Gamrot were awarded the Performance of the Night honors. UFC Vegas 23 Fight of the Night: Julian Marquez def. Sam Alvey Julian Marquez continued to prove that he is more than a Miley Cyrus callout with his victory over Sam Alvey, which earned the Fight of the Night award. Marquez showed great hand speed early and cracked Alvey, wobbling him. But Alvey returned fire, hurting Marquez, as well. Marquez dropped Alvey in the second round, kept after him, and eventually finished the bout with a rear-naked choke that put him to sleep. The win was his second in the early goings of 2021. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mackenzie Dern Mackenzie Dern put on perhaps the best performance of her UFC tenure on Saturday. She took the fight to Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff) from the opening bell. Though Dern was outstriking Nunes, she took the fight to the ground, where she methodically worked to secure Nunes's arm before locking it out in an armbar for the finish with just seconds to go in the first round. Dern believes she is now on championship form. Her win over Nunes certainly seemed to indicate as much, as she was rewarded with a UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Mateusz Gamrot redeemed himself for a split-decision loss in his first UFC bout by landing a blistering knockout of Scott Holtzman at UFC Vegas 23. Gamrot cracked Holtzman with a one-two combination, sending him to the canvas. Gamrot followed with a few short punches to his downed opponent to finish the fight and earn his Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380950298999599105?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 bonuses Fight of the Night: Sam Alvey vs. Julian MarquezPerformances of the Night: Mackenzie DernPerformances of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Kamaru Usman: ‘I didn’t break Jorge Masvidal the way I wanted to’

  • Dawn Staley will give Adia Barnes net from 2017 national title in budding tradition for Black coaches

    Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.

  • Julian Edelman cut after failed physical, may retire

    After 12 years with the Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman has been released. The Patriots officially terminated Edelman’s contract today, with a “failed physical” designation on the NFL’s transaction wire. ESPN reported that Edelman’s next step may be retirement. The failed physical is not a big surprise, given last week’s news that Edelman wasn’t expecting [more]

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • Pick your favorite: Dueling Green Bay Packers mock drafts

    Pick your favorite! Two dueling mock drafts for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.