After showing 'a little glimpse' of its running game, Texas gets ready for Alabama

Jonathon Brooks races into the end zone for a touchdown on a 37-yard screen pass in the first quarter Saturday against Rice. He also ran 12 times for 52 yards.

In its season opener against Rice, Texas gave a sneak peak at what its rushing attack will look like this season.

"That was just a little glimpse of what the run game is going to be," tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders said a few days later.

In a 37-10 win over Rice, Texas picked up 158 yards on the ground and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Four different players, including quarterback Quinn Ewers, recorded a run of at least 15 yards.

Now, there were some issues against the Owls. For example, Jonathon Brooks was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 rushing attempt in the second quarter. A third-and-3 try in the game's final minutes turned into a 9-yard loss for reserve running back Savion Red.

"There were moments when it looked really good, and I thought we started to find a little bit of rhythm there," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said during a Monday press conference in which he mostly addressed the 11th-ranked Longhorns' upcoming game at No. 4 Alabama. "But my evaluation of the run game might be different than others'. It's how do we run the ball when they know we're going to run the ball? That's really critical, and that's something we take a lot of pride in.

"I thought some of the errors that occurred in the run game, why things weren't as clean as we maybe would have liked, we didn't trust our training well enough. That's something that we need to improve upon."

Over the years, Alabama and Texas have produced their share of star running backs. No team has won more Doak Walker Awards than Texas, which is a five-time winner of a trophy that was first given out in 1990. The last running back to win the Heisman Trophy was Alabama's Derrick Henry in 2015.

Last year's showdown between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide featured two running backs who were taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Former UT highlight reel Bijan Robinson was the eighth overall pick. Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs went 12th.

But during that 20-19 win for Alabama last September, neither of those backs averaged 3 yards per carry. Robinson ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts. Gibbs rushed nine times for 22 yards.

Alabama rushed for 161 yards as a team, but 81 of those yards were earned on one of the team's 24 carries. The 79 rushing yards produced by Texas ended up being its third-lowest total of the season.

With Robinson and Gibbs now preparing for their NFL debuts, who will step up in the Texas and Alabama backfields this weekend?

Jaydon Blue led the Longhorns against Rice with 55 yards, but eight of his 10 attempts were recorded in the second half. Brooks ran 12 times for 52 yards and scored the first touchdown of UT's season on a 37-yard screen pass.

Freshman CJ Baxter started Saturday, but he injured his ribs at the end of a 32-yard run down the Texas sideline. Sarkisian said Baxter practiced Monday.

"I feel like they looked real good," offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. said. "I feel like they ran hard."

Alabama running back Jase McClellan breaks into the open field after evading a tackle by Middle Tennessee's Drew Francis on Saturday.

Alabama took home the Doak Walker Award in 2011, 2015 and 2020, but the Crimson Tide weren't represented on the preseason watch list for that award this summer. In Alabama's season-opening 56-7 rout of Middle Tennessee, Jase McClellan turned a team-high 10 carries into 39 yards and a touchdown. McClellan , an Aledo native, broke off that 81-yard touchdown run during last year's trip to Austin.

"We know how good they are in the backfield," Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford said. "We know they have a good, strong run game. Going into the game, we know they'll try to start off with the run-heavy, test our waters. We'll definitely be ready for that, making sure we're sound. We know better than to underestimate them, especially since they came here last year and kind of proved to us."

At 125.7 and 130.4 yards per game, Alabama and Texas ranked 32nd and 35th in rushing defense last season. Texas held Rice to 27 rushing yards in its season opener while Middle Tennessee picked up just 78 yards over the 26 times it tried to run the football against Alabama.

"Clearly Week 2 is a great challenge. Going to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium should be a great night of football," Sarkisian said. "I know that the key to the drill for us is focusing on what we need to do to prepare and getting ourselves in the right frame of mind mentally, physically and emotionally to play a four-quarter hard-fought, very physical game."

Saturday's game

No. 11 Texas (1-0) at No. 4 Alabama (1-0), 6 p.m., ESPN, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Alabama, Texas football teams have histories of strong running games