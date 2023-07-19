After showing interest in Denzel Mims in 2020, should Rams pursue him now?

Denzel Mims has not taken off in the NFL the way many expected him to after being a second-round pick in 2020. The Jets receiver has only 42 receptions and 676 yards in three seasons, playing only 30 games in that span.

As a result of his slow start, New York is looking to move on from the 25-year-old wideout. According to reports, he’ll be waived by the Jets if they can’t find a last-minute trade partner.

The Rams already added a few receivers this offseason, including veterans Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson, but they could consider taking another shot by acquiring Mims.

Leading up to the 2020 draft, the Rams were among the teams showing the most interest in Mims. He said they were one of the teams he was in contact with most often, a sign they liked him as a prospect.

If the Rams want to bring in the fourth-year receiver, they might need to make a trade for him. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, teams have been in contact with the Jets about Mims, suggesting a trade could happen.

Mims would give the Rams a different type of receiver. At 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds with 4.38 speed, he has a great blend of size and speed, something Los Angeles is lacking. Cooper Kupp is by no means a small receiver at 6-foot-2, but he doesn’t have the downfield speed that Mims does. Van Jefferson is plenty fast, as is Tutu Atwell, but Jefferson is 6-1 and Atwell is, well, smaller than that.

He also has a massive catch radius, similar to Allen Robinson.

If all it takes is a late-round pick to acquire Mims from the Jets, the Rams should consider it. At the very least, they can get a closer look at Mims before he hits free agency in 2024, and it’s not as if his contract is huge; the Rams would only take on his base salary of $1.35 million in 2023.

With Los Angeles’ need for a No. 3 receiver, Mims would give Sean McVay another wideout to choose from – along with Robinson, Johnson, Atwell and Puka Nacua. It’s a low-risk move that could pay off for a young team like the Rams.

