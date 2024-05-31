Showers suspend Section 8-4A elimination game between Brainerd and Bemidji

May 30—BEMIDJI — The Jacks tied the game just in time.

The Bemidji High School baseball team is currently tied at 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning with eighth-seeded Brainerd. It will stay that way until noon on Saturday, June 1. The game was suspended due to rain.

The fifth-seeded Lumberjacks trailed 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning before JD Wood laced a two-RBI double to tie the game with two outs. The game was suspended less than 15 minutes later due to rain. If Brainerd had prevented Bemidji from tying the game, the seventh inning could have been disregarded and Brainerd could have advanced to the next round.

The Lumberjacks amassed seven runs on 10 hits. Brainerd had seven runs on six hits, scoring five times due to five Bemidji errors.

A full story on the Section 8-4A elimination game will be posted on Saturday at bemidjipioneer.com.

Bemidji 7, Brainerd 7 (in progress)

BRD 330 001 0 — 7-6-2

BEM 320 002 — 7-5-5