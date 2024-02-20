New showers say everything about Detroit Tigers under new regime. Here's why

LAKELAND, Fla. — When Scott Harris took over as the Detroit Tigers' president of baseball operations exactly 17 months ago, he went on a fact-finding mission.

He met with every player, wanting to find out how the franchise could do a better job of supporting them, and he ended up doing far more listening than talking. The feedback from players convinced him that changes were needed.

So, Harris took a proposal to Christopher Ilitch, who made it happen.

Ilitch, the chairman and CEO of the Tigers, made a presentation to the team on Tuesday morning in the clubhouse before the second day of full-squad workouts in spring training, unveiling some of the improvements that have been made throughout the organization, including changes at Comerica Park.

Detroit Tigers chairman and CEO Chris Illitch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris watch practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

"It's pretty cool what he did," catcher Jake Rogers said. "He did a lot more than we expected. He really listened, which is pretty cool from an owner. To have meetings with Scott Harris and listen to him and be like, 'Hey, look, this is what the guys are saying.' And he didn't have to do any of it. It's changes to literally everything."

The changes range from a new plane to transforming the old weight room into a performance center with cardio machines, weight machines and much more. There's a new meeting room, too.

A new kitchen and clubhouse renovations were unveiled to the players in last year's spring training and completed before the beginning of last season.

This year, there are even new showers.

OK, so new shower heads and new tiles don't sound sexy. But when you have lived in a house for more than 20 years, sometimes, it's good to upgrade the bathroom.

And that's the level of these upgrades.

It's all the way down to new showers.

"I can tell it's a guy who cares," said right-hander Jack Flaherty, who signed a one-year, $14 million contract. "He cares to give us the best ever possible to allow us to succeed, from facilities to resources. I appreciate that. I appreciate somebody who cares and wants to give us the best. Every little thing matters."

The new plane will be in use soon.

"I think it's for the first series," outfielder Riley Greene said, smiling.

The main objective is to improve the environment for this current team.

But there is a side benefit.

The Tigers are hoping that word of the best-in-class facilities spreads to other players around the major leagues and will ultimately help draw free agents to Detroit.

Detroit Tigers chairman and CEO Chris Illitch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris talk to manager A.J. Hinch during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Ilitch, a longtime youth baseball coach, spent time on the backfields talking with Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers' first baseman.

"He's been my only owner in baseball," Torkelson said, "but talking to other guys in other organizations, some owners just write the checks and do whatever, but Chris is really involved. He wants to make this place a winning spot, and he wants people to want to play here, and he wants us to reach our full potential here, which is really exciting."

It's possible that no one will enjoy the changes more than Colt Keith, a 22-year-old second baseman who is locked up with the Tigers through at least the 2029 season.

"It means a lot that he owns all these business and he's such a wealthy man and he's in control of all these moving parts," Keith said, "and that he really cares about how we feel, like on a plane or a bus. He wants to win. He wants to do whatever it takes to win."

As left-hander Tarik Skubal pitched a live batting practice, Ilitch stood in the dugout with Harris and manager A.J. Hinch.

"He's been great from the very beginning," said Hinch, hired in October 2020 and extended in October 2023. "My experience, if you work for him, he wants you to do your job and lets you do your job. He's in lockstep with what we're trying to accomplish, and he wants to bring a winner. When you talk about winning and getting back to the winning ways in Detroit, he sets the standard. He's been super supportive."

Ilitch did not speak to reporters Tuesday.

