How shower talk helped Olise

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says he gave Michael Olise a pep talk in converting his chances to goals while in the shower, following the draw at Fulham in late April.

And it clearly worked, as the midfielder scored twice against Manchester United on Monday and ran rings around the crumbled United defence.

"We spoke after the Fulham game when he was under the shower," said Glasner. "He was a little bit disappointed because he had three or four shots and the shots were blocked or he hit straight at the keeper.

"I said, 'maybe try near post and maybe then the goalkeepers are surprised,' and in this situation he shot near post and scored."

Olise has scored nine goals so far this season and recorded four assists, whilst only starting 12 Premier League games due to injuries.

Another standout performer from the victory over Manchester United was January deadline day signing Adam Wharton.

The 20-year-old midfielder has taken to the top-flight with ease, following his move from Blackburn Rovers, and has been labelled a generational talent in recent weeks.

At half-time he was seen offering advice to another Palace scorer on the night, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

"Second half was an excellent performance," Glasner said of Wharton, who played a key role in the third goal for Tyrick Mitchell.

"It shows his mentality and character that a 20-year-old guy talks to Mateta, but also on the other side that Mateta is listening to him.

"This is the environment that I really like as a manager."