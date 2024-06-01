'We showed world we weren't simply here to play final'

Edin Terzic's Dortmund side beat Paris St-Germain in the semi-finals but lost to Real Madrid at Wembley [Getty Images]

Borussia Dortmund "deserved more" than losing the Champions League final to an "ice cold" Real Madrid, according to their manager Edin Terzic.

The German side were particularly impressive in the first half, creating numerous good chances and hitting the post.

But their wastefulness in front of goal was punished after half-time, as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr secured a record 15th Champions League crown for Real.

"We put in a great display and I think we deserved more than losing 2-0," Terzic told ZDF. "From the first second we showed the whole world that we weren't just here simply to play a final – but to win it.

"We did so many things right, but they were ice cold at the right moment, which is what we lacked today."

Dortmund were huge underdogs before the match, having only won the competition once before - in 1997 - and appearing in the final for the first time in 11 years.

They finished this season fifth in Bundesliga, 27 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen.

"Performance wise we showed a great game but we also found out why they [Madrid] just became European champions for the 15th time," added Terzic to TNT Sports.

"They have been so effective and this is something we missed. We were very close and it's been small things missing. Congratulations to them. To keep this kind of hunger to go and win it again, you see why they are the true champions."

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said he was "super proud" of his team's performance.

"We played bravely, with heart, and played quality football," he said. "We only just missed out on scoring a goal. Real Madrid then strike, as they’ve done many times before."