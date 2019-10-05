We showed our strength - Icardi says PSG are growing

Mauro Icardi believes Paris Saint-Germain are growing more with each game after cruising to a 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Angers at the Parc des Princes.

The Inter loanee opened his Ligue 1 account in Saturday's clash as the reigning champions moved five points clear at the top of the table.

Pablo Sarabia gave PSG the lead after 13 minutes before Icardi scored his second goal in as many games with a first-time finish, while Idrissa Gueye and Neymar were also on target in the second half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

PSG have now won eight of their past nine matches in all competitions and Icardi, who was also on target in the midweek 1-0 Champions League victory at Galatasaray, feels he is gaining confidence.

"You know, the players here are a lot of quality," he told beIN SPORTS.

"It's a strong team and we showed it today on the field against a big team from Angers. We have prepared in the best way and this group is growing.

"The match went well. I had been hoping for that goal at home for a while. My team-mates gave me the opportunity to score in other games but I did not succeed.

"This goal is good, it was important for me to score".

Gueye bagged his first goal for PSG since arriving from Everton and helped his side keep another clean sheet.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won all six Ligue 1 games Gueye has started, keeping out the opposition in each match.

"It's not just my work, it's the work of the people behind us, a great goalkeeper and the work of the whole team, a great team," the Senegal midfielder told Canal+.

"I'm happy to be in this team. We''re demanding of ourselves, that's why we kept pushing even at 3-0 up.

"You have to give everything and enjoy being out on the field and that's what we did today."

Story continues

PSG face Nice on their return to Ligue 1 action on October 18.