'We showed character and resilience' in derby win - McGregor

Callum McGregor hailed Celtic's battling qualities after their 2-1 derby win over Rangers moved them to within just one point of the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic missed several clear-cut chances, which saw tension grow among the home fans, but McGregor says Celtic dealt with the situation superbly.

"In derby games and league titles, there’s always difficult moments," the Celtic captain said. "You have to have that grit and determination.

"We were tested at the end, boys were making blocks, tackles and headers; that’s all part of being a successful football team.

"You show that character and resilience to get over the line. We’ve taken a big step today but we know the job isn’t finished yet.

"We have to rest and recover and go again on Wednesday night and try to get over the line."