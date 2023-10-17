With showdown vs. Penn State on tap, here's what we learned from OSU's press conference

Ohio State’s biggest game so far – and definitely its biggest home game of the season – awaits Saturday when Penn State comes to town.

The No. 3 Buckeyes haven’t lost to the No. 7 Nittany Lions since 2016, but their games are almost always close, including last year's 44-31 win. This is the highest-ranked Penn State team to play OSU since 2017 when the Buckeyes barely prevailed 39-38.

“This is going to be a four-quarter battle,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “Always has been. Always will be.”

There’s no shortage of storylines for this showdown. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, a five-star recruit in his first year as starter, is from Medina, Ohio. Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord and star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went to high school in Philadelphia.

The game features two of the country’s best three scoring defenses statistically. Ohio State is yielding 9.7 points per game, which ranks third. Penn State has allowed 8.0 points per game, which ranks second.

Penn State has allowed the fewest passing yards per game (121.1) and second-fewest rushing yards (72.5).

Except for OSU’s game against Notre Dame, neither has been tested by a top opponent. Whether either Ohio State or Penn State is truly a national championship contender will probably be determined Saturday.

On Tuesday, Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had their weekly press conference.

Here are the highlights:

Ryan Day hopeful about Ohio State's injured players

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams and receiver Emeka Egbuka missed last week’s 41-7 victory at Purdue with injuries. Running back Chip Trayanum and cornerback Denzel Burke did not return after being hurt in the game.

Day did not provide any details about their status.

“I'm not going to get into all those guys, but hopefully we'll have all those guys back for Saturday,” Day said.

Henderson was expected to play last week and went through early warmups before the decision was made before final warmups not to play. Egbuka didn't make the trip to West Lafayette after injuring his leg the previous week against Maryland.

Protecting Kyle McCord will be key for Ohio State

Purdue blitzed McCord often last week, with some success. Penn State’s pass rush has been outstanding, led by defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac. Penn State is averaging 4½ sacks, most in the country.

Giving McCord time to throw will be a huge challenge for OSU’s offensive line, which has generally not played to the expected Ohio State standard.

“This will be the biggest challenge to date,” Day said. “They're very twitchy, very quick. They get after the quarterback at a high level. Both (defensive) ends are NFL players, for sure. They've been very productive and disruptive. Our tackles, in particular, are going to have to do a great job.”

Both left tackle Josh Simmons and right tackle Josh Fryar have had tough moments this season.

“They are creative where they align guys,” Day said of the Nittany Lions. “They do a lot of moving and a lot of blitzing. We've got to be on our game, but it's been like that against Penn State for a long time.”

Plans for Dallan Hayden

Day said he still hopes to be able to redshirt sophomore running back Dallan Hayden by playing him in no more than four games. With the injuries at running back, Hayden played in his second game this season at Purdue and played well.

He ran for 76 yards and a touchdown in 11 carries. Hayden had three 100-yard rushing games last year, but with veterans Henderson, Williams and Trayanum on the current roster, the hope was to save a year of eligibility for Hayden.

That may be a luxury the Buckeyes can’t afford.

“We're still going to do what we think is best to win every game,” Day said. “That was great to see Dallan play well in the (Purdue) game. When that decision has to be made, we'll make that decision. That decision doesn't have to be made right now because we still have a little more wiggle room.

“But if it comes down to winning games – certainly we'll sit down with Dallan to make sure we're all on the same page – but I know Dallan wants to play. Dallan wants to do what's best for himself, but also for Ohio State.”

Cody Simon pushing Steele Chambers at linebacker

Steele Chambers has been a starter since the 2021 season when he moved from running back. But against Purdue, he played only 32 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cody Simon, who’s been a backup this year, had 45 snaps against the Boilermakers.

“Yeah, they're neck and neck,” Knowles said. “Cody is continuing to earn more playing time. He plays both (linebacker) positions and is extremely valuable. He's earned the time, and he's extremely competitive at that position.”

Simon and Chambers have different skill sets. Simon is bigger and more physical. Steele is faster.

“Cody brings an added dimension in the run game because he’s more of a (middle) linebacker type,” Knowles said. “When he’s in there at the (weakside spot), he can be more effective in the run game. Obviously, Steele brings a stronger athleticism. He seems to be able to make more plays in the passing game and cover more space.”

Penn State not explosive? Knowles is wary

Penn State ranks last nationally in the number of explosive plays. Its offense has generated only 12 plays longer than 20 yards.

That wasn’t supposed to be the case with the strong-armed Allar taking over at quarterback and dangerous Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton at running back.

But Penn State has been conservative in its passing game, and Allen’s longest carry is 18 yards while Singleton’s is 19.

“I don’t look at the statistics,” Knowles said when asked about Penn State’s running game. “When I look at the video, it’s impressive. They’re hard-running, a good 1-2 tandem. They hit the hole and have the ability to bounce (outside). They bounce plays a lot. The film shows they’re really good, and they’ll be a force to contend with.”

